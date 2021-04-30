HERE Castlevania 4 on Netflix | After many months of waiting, Netflix confirmed that the fourth season of Castlevania will arrive next May 13, 2021. Remember that this will be the last installment of the vampire series.

Likewise, the streaming giant revealed the official trailer for part four of the fiction that promises to bring many surprises that involve Trevor, Sypha and Alucard.

As can be seen in the video, the dark forces are once again present to dominate the world. However, the protagonists will follow some clues to get to the root of the problems.

Catlevania 4 – trailer

In addition, something that has surprised is the appearance of other powerful vampires that will put Trevor and Sypha in trouble. For his part, Alucard seems to go his own way before meeting up with his friends.

However, Dracula’s son now carries the Dark shield as in its version of video games, which promises much more striking fight scenes compared to its previous sagas.

Like the third installment, Castlevania 4 will have a total of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, so it is expected that the series will deepen the development of the protagonists.

The new season of the cartoon is under the direction of Samuel Deats and will be made by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is known for working on the popular anime Blood of Zeus.

Netflix’s Castlevania – synopsis

The series follows the adventures of Trevor belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power. Can you get it?

What will happen in Castlevania 4 on Netflix?

Castlevania. Photo: Netflix

Remember that now Trevor and his friends must deal with the Council of Sisters led by Carmilla, whose objective is to use Hector to create a powerful army of demons. In turn, they will have to discover what Isaac’s plans have after gathering a large number of creatures of the night.