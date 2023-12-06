Castle party | This is how HS follows the Independence Day reception moment by moment

1,700 guests are expected at the castle’s reception on Wednesday. HS’s broadcast from outside the Castle starts at 6 p.m. We move inside the Castle to shake hands around 7 p.m.

Today on Wednesday, the President’s Independence Day reception, i.e. the Castle Party, will be held, which the President of the Republic will host Sauli Niinistö now hosting for the last time. The theme of the party is “times are changing”.

HS follows the Independence Day celebrations in the Presidential Palace and outside it throughout the evening. The live broadcast from outside the Castle starts already at 6 p.m. The broadcast moves inside around 7 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m., after which the continuations are followed.

Inside the castle are photographer Emilia Anundi and reporters Milla Palkoaho and Joona Aaltonen. Elina Nissinen reports from the entrance of the Castle.

On the broadcast, HS reporters Joona Aaltonen and Milla Palkoaho and editor of IS Antti Virolainen interview the most interesting guests at Linna’s parties. Outside the castle, guests are being interviewed by HS’s reporter Elina Nissinen and editor of IS Miikka Kaskinen.

The most spectacular costumes and the most memorable moments of the evening are collected in HS’s constantly updated follow-ups and photo compilations. HS also updates the atmosphere of Linna’s parties on its social media channels.

This is how the Castle Festival handshakes will proceed on December 6, 2023

Press numbers or arrows to advance in the castle.

Graphics: Petri Salmén / HS