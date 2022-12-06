Castle party | The stylists of HS’s dress council are waiting for fun and joy – The experts will evaluate Linna’s dresses today from 7 p.m.

Independence Day the reception at the Presidential Palace is also a celebration of fashion, Finnish design and skilled craftsmanship.

Helsingin Sanomat follows suit fashion moment by moment with fashion experts. Readers also get to vote for their favorite costume.

Monitoring starts at HS.fi on Independence Day at 7 p.m.

This year, a fashion consultant will participate in the pukuraat Anna Komonenstylist and brand consultant Claudia Cifu and stylist and fashion expert Mint Vesala. This year, the theme of the celebrations is self-confident Finland.

Komonen and Cifu tell what kind of costumes they expect to see at the party tonight.

According to Anna Komonen, the party is a unique opportunity to see the work, costumes and jewelry of Finnish designers.

In a successful suit, Komonen’s attention is focused on the whole, colors, fit and materials.

He hopes to see bold dressing and believes that after two quiet years due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have a special desire to invest.

“For us, fashion may be perceived as unnecessary and extra. I believe that in these times people take into account that clothes can bring joy not only to themselves but also to others. It’s not out of anyone who enjoys fashion and dressing up. I think that now, if ever, a guest dares to wear, for example, a bright color.”

Komonen is especially looking forward to what the spouse of the president of the republic will do Jenni Haukio and the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) have decided to dress up for the party.

“From Haukio, you know that there will be something subdued. Marin has every opportunity to blow up the bank.”

According to Komonen, it would be interesting from a fashion point of view to see the handiwork and fresh perspectives of first-time young designers.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to the old conkers too.”

In previous years, the parties have typically seen a lot of, for example, fashion designers Katri Niskanen, Mert Otsamon, Anna-Mari Pahkala, Jukka Rintalan mixed Teemu Muurimäki designed suits.

Claudia Cifu hopes that the guests will consider the diversity of Finland in their outfits.

“Finland is currently a really diverse country. We have a diverse group of experts and professionals. I would like people to think about equality in this matter as well. I wish people would have that in mind when they choose designers, stylists, and hair and makeup artists.”

According to Cifu, so far in Finland, fashion and clothing design have not been given quite the same value as other domestic design. For example, young designers from Aalto University are making a name for themselves around the world, and Cifu hopes that their skills can be enjoyed in Finland as well. According to Cifu, the Independence Day celebration is the perfect opportunity for this.

“Parties are also the perfect platform for putting Finnish fashion on a pedestal, appreciating and admiring it.”

According to Cifu, it is a significant celebration and a great spectacle in a country where occasions for luxurious dressing are relatively rare.

He hopes that fashion would dare to play around a bit. According to Cifu, dressing is an opportunity to challenge and renew traditions and culture within the limits of etiquette.

“We live in difficult times, and fashion reflects society. I expect to see joy and daring in the costumes,” says Cifu.

According to Cifu, bright colors will probably filter through the season’s trends to party wear.

According to Cifu, a successful suit takes into account the entire outfit, from hairstyle to make-up, accessories and materials. He hopes that the guests arriving at the Castle in pairs would have taken care of their outfits together.

“It’s impressive when two people arrive at the party together looking great.”