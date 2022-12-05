Castle party | The “Queen of the Restaurant” from Kallio high school was invited to the Linna – Now tells about the moment when the letter from the president was brought

Kallio High School’s food service manager Marjo Niskanen has become known especially as a favorite among students. The pride of the workplace can be seen in the entire outfit of his Linna party.

Moment was unreal, says Kallio high school’s food service manager Marjo Niskanen.

Niskanen was busy doing dishes in the high school kitchen when the principal, vice-principal and postal clerk came to interrupt. According to Niskanen, the clerk introduced himself, held out the shell and congratulated him profusely.

The envelope read “From the President of the Republic”. Niskanen immediately understood what it was about.

“I cried at that second. Unbelievable,” he says.

“I cried here for an hour, called my husband and called mother Pihtiputaa. That you will never believe what mail I received. Then the word started to spread here at school. The next day the students also came to congratulate.”

On Tuesday, Niskanen will take part in the Independence Day reception at the Presidential Palace for the first time.

HS told about Niskas in an extensive story in the summer.

Today In 2018, about a third less people have been invited to the party than before, and a significant part of those invited are first-timers. There are fewer people invited for their position this year.

Niskanen is happy that the guests are expected to have more so-called everyday heroes than before.

“It’s a really great sign of attention that even the rest of us get to celebrate there.”

Niskanen’s evening dress was modified and adjusted in the week before the party.

My neck the invitation probably stems from the two professional kitchen and restaurant industry Pro awards he received last spring. In the justification of the award, she was described as “magical” and “queen of the canteen”.

“During his working day, he laughs, listens, encourages, guides and comforts”, one of the reasons was heard.

Niskanen has become especially popular among high school students. Students have nicknamed her “Super-Marjo”, “Magical Marjo” and “Marjo the Queen”.

Niskanen has been working in the kitchen of Kallio High School for 13 years. He says he immediately felt the job as his own.

“I’m going to Linna to represent myself, of course, but also Kallio high school, the public food service industry and the entire catering industry.”

The students have congratulated Niskas and were excited for him.

“Some have said that they have never watched Linna’s party, but now they do. A few have talked about the race stands that they organize with a group of friends.”

Marjo Niskanen won two industry Pro awards at the “Oscar-gala” of the professional kitchen and restaurant industry in April. The picture is from the spring after the victories.

Kallio high school can be seen above Niskanen in Linna. She plans to put earrings with the high school’s crest on her ears.

Niskanen’s make-up and hairstyle are done by a fourth-year high school student Anna Larste. The proposal came from Larstee when he heard that Niskanen had received an invitation.

“I immediately felt that this is how it should be. This school is the reason why I received the award and my journey here has led to Linna’s invitation. It’s like a finishing touch that the student does the hair and make-up,” says Niskanen.

In his evening dress, he trusts Finnish work. The orange-red dress was made by a tailor Miia Pehkonen.

The color of Niskanen's dress changed along the way. He would have liked a green suit, but the suitable fabric was found in another color. "You could stay on the green by throwing," says Niskanen. Miia Pehkonen is dressed in the picture.

Alan as a professional, Niskanen is especially looking forward to Linna’s food offerings. It has been said in advance that the servings include, for example, domestic organic products, fish and game. The last one on the list was particularly memorable to Niskanen.

“I look forward to them, since I’m still a rural girl and hunting is in the family.”

Niskanen is from Pihtiputaa, Central Finland. She moved to the capital region twenty years ago at the age of 19, following her current husband.

In fact, Niskanen has been able to taste Linna’s food before.

His first job in the capital region was the Töölö service center, where food left over from Linna’s parties was brought in a couple of years, mostly sweet treats.

“Now it’s wonderful to get to a full table.”