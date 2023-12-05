A total of 1,700 party guests have been invited to the castle.

President Sauli Niinistö is hosting the Independence Day reception for the last time today for her spouse, Dr Jenni Haukion with. Niinistö has served as president since 2012.

Independence Day is celebrated in the Presidential Palace with the theme of times are changing. The theme can be seen throughout the party in the invited guests, music and food.

According to the Presidential Office, a significant part of the party guests are first-timers. A total of 1,700 guests have been invited to the castle.

Guests include people with long careers who have acted as pioneers, examples and mentors. In addition, young innovative experts, those working with future success factors and guarantors of society and everyday safety are invited.

Castle celebrations the servings and music have elements that describe Niinistö as the host of a functional party reception for the last time. For example, the special theme of the catering this year is the previous Independence Day receptions hosted by the presidential couple, each of which offers at least one popular product.

For example, there is the Ellen Svinhufvud cake, which has been available for eight years. Kultaranta’s queen cake from last year and potato cakes from 2014 are available.

In addition, fish, game, berries, vegetables and Finnish mushrooms are also available. The carrot chosen as the vegetable of 2023 can be found in vegetable sandwich cakes. However, the theme does not extend to the legendary ball of the Castle party, as the organic ball remains the same.

Finnishness and traditions are emphasized in the music heard at the castle’s parties, but internationality is also strongly present.

“The music coverage will include interpretations of songs that have become important to Finns and many foreign classics. During the evening, older music will be heard, but newer music will also be included,” the president’s first adjutant Tino Savolainen says.

The music of the State Hall on Independence Day is provided by the Kaartin band, which has been performing in state representation duties for over 200 years, and the Kaartin Combo as a soloist Evening.

The Student Union Singers will perform at the war veterans’ and lotti’s coffee party. He is responsible for the music in the salon on the third floor Sami Pitkämö with his eponymous orchestra.

of STT Aalto University professor interviewed Kirsi Niinimäki believes and hopes to see a lot of color at the party this year.

“However, we live in dark times and all kinds of crises are around. I would think that colors could be this year’s thing. People want a little boost,” says Niinimäki.

Niinimäki thinks that, in addition to colors, there may be departures from the traditional, classic party dress.

“If people pay attention to this theme, you might think that there would be bolder experiments like this on people. I think that new lines and new colors are what people want to bring specifically through this theme.”

He believes that a stretching of the label and bolder clothing choices can be expected, especially in men’s clothing.

“Let’s make a little bolder choices, for example in shoes or other accessories.”

According to Niinimäki, the bold accessory choices fit the year’s theme well.