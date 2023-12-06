Riina Tanskanen, known for the Tympeät työt cartoons, wears a pink dress in which she can hide to Linna’s party.

When a white envelope with the stamps of the president of the republic arrived the visual artist Riina Tanskanen home to Tampere in November, Tanskanen himself was on a residency trip in Helsinki.

Tanskanen’s common-law partner Samu Kuoppa immediately guessed the contents of the shell and called his partner.

“I was in a daze,” Tanskanen describes the mood.

Call there was a surprise for the independence day reception.

Last year, Tanskanen was awarded the state award for information disclosure, and at that time he had briefly toyed with the idea of ​​an invitation. However, when the invitation didn’t come, Tanskanen couldn’t wait any longer.

Tanskanen, who is known for the publication Tympeät työts, deals with society in his work as a cartoonist, as the second editor-in-chief of Vita Nuova online media, and as a writer.

Independence Day according to Tanskanen, there is no reason to give up criticality.

“Social peace is particularly valued in Finland. That everyone can feel safe and feel that they have the conditions to succeed in life,” Tanskanen begins.

Social peace is threatened, Tanskanen says. In his opinion, decades of cutting discipline policy have led to that. The situation worries him.

“People who need care and attention are only seen as expenses and we are ready to worry about the well-being of children and young people. The trend is sad,” says Tanskanen.

See also Lula goes to Dilma's inauguration event at the Brics bank 25-year-old Riina Tanskanen is the youngest woman in history to receive the state award for information disclosure. As Avec at the party, common-law partner Samu Kuoppa.

Valuing everything in terms of money is also discussed in the recent book by Tanskanen and her husband Samu Kuopa, who works as a doctoral researcher, The great illusion of capitalism.

“We noticed that the Finnish economic debate is one-sided and without alternatives. In addition to that, the language of the discussions is expert jargon, which excludes people from the discussion,” says Kuoppa about the background of the book.

In the book, Kuoppa and Tanskanen present arguments that present capitalism as the only correct social system.

The couple wants an alternative to the current model.

“When people are asked what they value, things like love, friendship, time, nature and well-being come up. The capitalist system downright despises these things and limits all the basic conditions of life behind money,” says Tanskanen.

Also at the reception of the president of the republic, Tanskanen and Kuoppa want to take a stand.

Kuopa’s outfit is a combination of a traditional dark suit, as the label suggests for men, and an evening suit. Designer Lauri Järvinen according to Kuopa, the suit brings much-needed softness to traditional masculinity.

“Due to world events, the traditional image of masculinity, which includes the military, insensitivity and even extreme hardness, has been highlighted. For my part, I want to convey that masculinity can also be gentler and more human,” says Kuoppa.

Boys the mold is sometimes even tighter than the expectations attached to girlhood, Tanskanen says.

On the popular Instagram account of the Tympeät työt publication, the world of girls and especially related grievances are regularly discussed: inequality, body image, appearance pressure and sexism.

In the future, “Pehmeät pojat” could play the main role, Tanskanen dreams. Until now, they have been seen occasionally in Tympei with girls.

The front of the dress, designed by Krista Virtanen, has small “clackers” found at flea markets. According to Riina Tanskanen, for example, the objects that served as mobile phone jewelry draw from the same early millennium girl culture as the Tympeät työts.

Independence Day watching the reception on TV has been a tradition for Tanskanen for years. He says that he is a fan of linear television anyway and that he enjoys “programs for the whole nation”.

“I don’t follow fashion, but at home we watched the program Muodin huipule. The designers of both suits were there last year,” says Tanskanen.

Danskanen’s dress made of pink pieces is a designer Krista Virtanen handwriting.

The pink patches of the dress remind me of the girls from Tympei in Denmark, because the pieces are a metaphor for girlhood – even that, according to Tanskanen, can’t be summed up in just one piece, it’s all about the fragments that make up the whole.

Tanskanen also likes the fact that you can hide under the protection of its plush sleeves. It brings security to Danskanen.

“Being criticized by others is exciting,” he admits.

Riina Tanskanen says that she enjoys reading at home the best, but on Wednesday she will try to hold on until the next session.

According to Tanskanen, the discussion in the media has become more civilized over the years.

Today we no longer talk about “puffing up fat”, but we cover up body language to talk about clothes suitable for body types. Tanskanen suspects that the change will be slower in home audiences.

“Two million people watch the broadcast at home, and yes, bodies are also criticized there. Many generations have grown up with the idea that the ideal woman is a non-existent size,” says Tanskanen.

He wants to remind people that an invitation to the Independence Day reception is a unique experience, and every participant must have thought a lot about the choice of outfit and feels pressured by it.

“I hope that the appearance of the guests would be treated with gentleness and appreciation, even if they did not choose such an outfit,” says Tanskanen.