Castle party | Katri Niskanen designed 12 costumes for Linnaa: You will see these kinds of outfits at parties this year

Designer Katri Niskanen received the first costume orders for the Presidentinlinna celebrations already in the spring. This year, the designer’s bespoke works reflect the world situation.

Designer Katri Niskanen evening dresses are already almost a matter of course for the celebrations of the Independence Day in Linna.

Many are familiar with Niskanen’s delicate design language, but the designer wants the suits to always reflect the wearer’s personality. Inspiration comes from customers, says Niskanen.

This year, Niskanen designed a total of 12 custom-made suits for the party. In addition, ready-made clothes from the brand bearing his name will be seen at the party.

Niskanen is happy that this year he has been able to return to Linna’s party dress production after the intervening years due to the corona pandemic.

The dress rehearsal for the Linna celebrations on Independence Day is difficult but rewarding for the designer, says Niskanen.

A couple of suits have already been made in the last year. Since then, customers have been contacting us throughout the year since spring. According to Niskanen, most of the orders come after the party invitations have been sent.

Neck designed his first commissioned work for the Presidentinlinna celebrations in 2009. After that, for a few years there were about five commissioned works a year, but then the number increased to about ten.

“There is no time to do more than that,” says Niskanen.

In total, Niskanen has about a hundred costumes for the Linna parties planned over the years. The routines of Työrupeama have developed and the process has been refined, says Niskanen.

The interview will be done on Friday, and Independence Day is only a few days away. The day has started early, and the costumes are still being finished in the morning.

“Not an awful lot of suits are ready yet,” says Niskanen.

Niskanen works on her costumes for Linna’s parties together with her two seamstresses. Quality is important down to the last stitch.

Now all that’s left is the final touches, checking the length and fit of the hem. Niskanen always wants to see the finished suit on the customer before putting it in the suit bag and sending it on its way. The last customers pick up their suits on Monday.

Neck works on his custom-made suits always from the customer’s point of departure. There is no ready-made plan, but inspiration arises in the first encounter.

“I want to be inspired by customers. It’s rewarding. This is the only gala-type party where you can make outfits for very different ladies.”

According to Niskanen, each suit is its own process. Sometimes ideas come quickly, but sometimes the design requires a lot more tinkering and fixing.

For Niskas, the main thing is that it feels good to go to a party in a suit.

“The whole works best when the customer feels confident.”

This one According to Niskanen, this year’s costumes also reflect the world situation. Some of the customers have wanted to take into account dark events and deal with them through their costumes.

In colors, the situation is reversed. In a difficult and uncertain time, customers have been hoping for happy, bright colors and gracious elegance for their suits.

Trends in party dressing change relatively slowly, but according to Niskanen, some elements of street fashion filter into party outfits as well.

“There are maximal shapes and a certain kind of ugly-beautiful spirit,” says Niskanen.

Not everyone is interested in trends. According to Niskanen, especially in a festive situation, timelessness is beautiful.

“It’s a matter of personality, others want to challenge themselves.“

Dress fashion in the Presidential Palace is also regulated by etiquette. According to Niskanen, if the dress code is broken, it must be justified somehow.

The castle the hard work of parties requires passion and the ability to withstand pressure from the designer, but according to Niskanen, the task is rewarding. If necessary, he works the last few days until night. In previous years, it might even have taken around the clock, but now there is no need for that.

“I am really grateful for the customers and I have been able to make wonderful costumes. It’s empowering. There will be a wide range of different customers and strong women celebrating Finland.”