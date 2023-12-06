Castle party | Käärijä walked to the Castle’s party in this outfit

Käärijä’s party dress has patent leather, true to Käärijä’s style.

Wrapper or Jere Pöyhönen arrived at Linna’s party in a spectacular suit, the materials of which are black wool fabric and – true to Käärijä’s style – patent leather. They designed the rap artist’s costume Teemu Muurimäki and Elina Lario.

The suit was made to measure by a tailor As Sonja Raas. The base of the outfit is a Turo tailcoat.

for HS The castle’s celebrations are commented on by style experts Enni Koistinen and Cherry Simberg praise Käärijä’s outfit, which is perhaps one of the most anticipated of the evening.

“The wrapper’s outfit is a perfect example of modern men’s clothing. Elements that support the wearer’s personality have been added to the outfit,” says Koistinen.

Käärijä’s plush party shoes also receive praise from experts.

“The decorations on the shoes looked like jewelry,” Simberg describes.

Wrapper came second to Sweden in May’s Eurovision Song Contest Loreen’s again. However, he collected the most public votes.

This year, Käärijä’s Eurovision song was the most listened to song of the streaming service Spotify in Finland Cha Cha Cha.