Castle party | Although there are fewer guests, Linna’s party will be more expensive this year than before the pandemic

There are now about a third fewer guests at the castle parties than before the pandemic. Inflation and the increase in wage costs raise the cost of parties to almost the same as before the special arrangements of the pandemic.

Presidential independence day reception, or more familiarly, the Castle party, returns to the Presidential Palace this year. For the first time in three years, the party will be organized in an almost traditional way.

The costs of the parties are also the same.

The office of the President of the Republic tells HS that the cost of this year’s Castle celebrations is estimated to be around 260,000 euros.

For example in the corona year 2020, the chancellery’s estimate the costs were around 70,000 euros. In 2021, the Linna’s party was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic, and in 2020, the traditional reception was replaced by a party broadcast from different parts of Finland.

So the costs will multiply from last years.

The cost estimate for this year’s celebrations is slightly more than in the two years before the pandemic. 252,000 euros were spent on the party in 2019 and 218,000 euros in 2018.

About 1,300 people from different parts of Finland have been invited to the Independence Day reception. Number of guests is about a third smaller than in the years before the pandemic.

Largest the costs arise from the staff’s salaries and catering at the party, according to the office of the President of the Republic. About 250 staff hired by the Chancellery work at the party, of which slightly more than 50 are the own staff of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic.

Before the pandemic, there have been around 400 employees of the chancellery’s own staff and temporary staff at the party.

The smaller than normal number of guests this year is reflected in, for example, a smaller amount of food and drinks. On the other hand, the salary costs of food and serving staff have increased.

In addition to inflation and wages, the costs are increased by investments related to the health safety of parties, such as air purifiers and disinfection points.

Independence Day according to the office, the remuneration of the performers at the reception is a little over 12,000 euros this year.

Traditions and Finnish composers are reflected in the music selections for the parties.

The Kaarti band and Kaartin Combo will be heard at the party as soloists Maria Lund. In addition, dead in the summer Vesa-Matti Loiria will be remembered by performing instrumentals from his production.