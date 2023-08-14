Red Art Games has unveiled the physical editions that will be distributed in Europe for the shoot’em up Castle of Shikigami 2. Coming up Nintendo Switch during 2024, starting today it will be possible to pre-order the physical editions via the company’s website.

In addition to Standard Edition from €39.99, which will also be available through other retailers in the future, the company has thought of two limited edition editions for the western launch of the game. These are:

Deluxe Edition – introductory price: €39.99

Only 300 copies of this edition will be released in Europe. Inside we will find:

a copy of the game with reversible cover

three coins inspired by those used in Japan in the arcade cabinet

Collector’s Edition – introductory price: €69.99

Only 500 copies of this edition will be released in Europe. Inside we will find:

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a double-sided poster inspired by the original arcade cabinet posters

the soundtrack CD

an acrylic stand

…all enclosed in a retro-style collector’s box

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the physical editions of the game, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Red Art Games