12 years after it first arrived on Steam, and 16 years after it debuted on Xbox Live Arcade, Castle Crashers is getting new DLC.

Premium DLC Painter Boss Paradise not only includes new player and weapon artwork for all official characters and new character Paint Junior, but it also adds Steam workshop functionality, so players can create and share their own skins “with the world”.

Although Castle Crashers debuted on Xbox and is still available on Sony consoles and Nintendo Switch, the DLC is only coming to Steam.

Castle Crashers DLC Announcement: Painter Boss Paradise.Watch on YouTube

“We used to be enemies. We used to destroy the world around us. Now, we create! Introducing… the Castle Crashers Painter Boss Paradise DLC, coming soon to Steam!” the team at The Bethemoth announced, confirming Players can toggle the new lick of paint “on or off.”

12 years ago 🥲 — The Behemoth 👽 (@thebehemoth) July 26, 2024

“Didn’t have a Castle Crashers DLC in my 2024 bingo card,” said one happy fan in the YouTube comments.

There’s no price tag or firm release date yet – “coming soon” is all Behemoth will commit to for now – but, as always, we’ll keep you posted.

“Much like The Behemoth’s last Live Arcade effort, Alien Hominid HD, this is a resolutely old-fashioned side-scroller,” Dan Whitehead wrote in Eurogamer’s Castle Crashers review, waaaaay back in 2008.

“Where it differs is in a much less brutal learning curve, a vastly increased amount of peripheral stuff to play with and a generally more rounded gaming experience.”

