Mezzanego – And if the building known as Vignola castle become a place to organize events, exhibitions and meetings or maybe even a location for weddings? The Municipality of Mezzanego thinks about it after the latest news on the property, confiscated by the Guardia di Finanza after the conviction of the owners (two spouses) for bankruptcy, tax and public administration crimes occurred between 2010 and 2016. “The process provides that the property will now enter the availability of the State property – explains the mayor of Mezzanego, Danilo Repetto – If so, it is my intention to bring to the municipal council a file which, if voted positively, it would allow us to ask the State Property to have the castle under management».

The property has a value of 560 thousand euros. Of medieval layout, with an imposing quadrangular tower, the castle stands on the ruins of an original building from 1050: the current building dates back to 1910, the year in which it was rebuilt by Attilio Vignolo di Cos. It has been put to various uses including that of a restaurant in the 1970s and 1980s and has therefore undergone several renovations, especially inside. The confiscation allows the State to recover part of the profit that the two spouses would have accumulated from illegal activities which would reach 2 million euros. L

The property had been seized in 2018 after an investigation that had discovered a fraud system in the European Union. At the center of these illegal maneuvers was a company that referred to an Italian married couple (of Lombard and Venetian origins), with partners in France, Romania and the United Kingdom. The two had also lived in the castle for a certain period. For years, however, they have left the building.

The funds embezzled with illicit activities were linked to a fictitious business centered on hovercrafts to be used as emergency nautical vehicles in case of environmental accidents. To obtain the funding, the two had produced false documents, simulating the effective development of the project through the indication in the financial statements of the companies attributable to the Italian couple, both of false purchases of fuel and of working hours worked by the company’s collaborators, in reality never carried out.