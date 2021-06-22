There Williams in 2014 in the first year of the power unit era it became a butterfly compared to the caterpillar embodied in 2013. The Mercedes engine allowed Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa to take off a lot of satisfaction, with the Grove team collecting 320 points against the 5 of the previous season where the British car was powered by the Renault engine. There were nine podiums overall and, above all, the third place in the Constructors’ standings arrived again in 2015, a double consecutive podium that now seems a mirage. In the last three years Williams has been the Cinderella of the Circus, always tenth in the ranking reserved for teams. Now, however, as in 2013 we have arrived on the eve of a change of pace at the regulatory level that could allow Williams to take a shot, perhaps not of proportions equal to that made in 2014, but the possibility of realizing a leap in quality. ‘is.

According to the authoritative British journalist Joe Saward, the Dorilton Capital group is ready to invest. Mercedes will continue to support Williams technically not only with regard to the power unit, but throughout the rear. If the 2022 project at the chassis level proves to be right then the horizons could change. In 2014 at the wheel there was a more than reliable veteran like Felipe Massa and a young rampant, Valtteri Bottas. Also in 2022 we will need brilliant pilots and the candidates in what could be casting are interesting. George Russell is destined for Mercedes, Nicholas Latifi guarantees munificent economic resources, but the Canadian’s performances are not enough.

The return of Valtteri Bottas in Williams it is possible, also because it is not certain that the next car built by the English team will have performances similar to those of the last three years. If the Finn still does not find space in Mercedes and wants to continue racing, he could therefore opt for a return to the past. Also Daniil Kvyat he is ready for a second return to the starting grid after a one-year stop. It had already happened in 2019 after watching in 2018 – then he held a key role for Ferrari in the simulator, this year he is the third Alpine driver – and therefore the Russian who grew up in Rome and his management (managed by Nicolas Todt ) know very well how to get back into the limelight despite being temporarily out of the loop. The support guaranteed by Mercedes could also materialize in a possibility for a driver from the Brackley team’s youth program and the first in line is Nyck De Vries. The Dutch driver won F2 in 2019 and is doing well in Formula E. He has never had a chance in F1 and may have it in 2022. The latest name associated with Williams for next year is Guan Yu Zhou, who has all of China behind him with everything that his passport entails. The Chinese market is obviously very important in the eyes of the Circus, but the former Ferrari Driver Academy now within the Alpine nursery must prove that they have the level to get a steering wheel in F1. Winning the F2 this season could be the pass to the upper floor, but the ranking is very short and the competition as young as it is fierce.