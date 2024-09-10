The casting is inclusive and seeks diverse talents regardless of ethnicity, gender or other characteristics protected by law. The call establishes that auditions must be sent through a video where the applicants read a poem or story, making it clear that they must not use any material related to the work in question.

The series promises to be a faithful adaptation of the popular novels of JK Rowling, who will be involved as executive producer. Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, known for their work in Successionwill be in charge of the project, with Gardiner as showrunner and Mylod as director of several episodes.

Aiming to recreate the magic of the books in a new format, this production aims to offer a fresh look at the story that captivated generations of readers and viewers, while continuing to search for the young actors who will bring the beloved trio to life. However, there will be no shortage of comparisons from fans, so there will be no shortage of those who say that they will not be up to par Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

There is no release date for the series yet, but the tentative year is 2026.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: The truth is that I do want them to release the series to adapt the work in the most faithful way, since in the films they remove important parts to compress the entire story of a book into two and a half hours.