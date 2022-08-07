“I have about fourteen phone calls from interested drivers, because the Alpine seat is the most precious one left. No wonder so many call me, but of these fourteen there will be four on the final list. And among these there is also Piastri “. Like this Otmar Szafnauer erased the image of an Alpine ‘desperate’ and looking for a driver after the ‘double win’ of two of spades received by Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri by return of post.

The two-time world champion has joined Aston Martin, while the Australian has struck a pre-agreement with McLaren. But the legal match between Piastri and Alpine according to Otmar Szafnauer is not over: “We have a contract with Piastri, which he signed in November, we spoke with our lawyers and they told us it is a binding contractso part of the contract allows us to put Oscar on one of our cars in 2023, which is why we released the press release – explained Otmar Szafnauer joined by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial – there is also an option for 2024 and the possibility of ‘lending’ the driver to another team. We wanted Fernando with us for another year, hence Piastri’s ‘loan’ to another team. I always said in all my press conferences that Piastri would be in Formula 1 in 2023 and this is because I knew he could be in our car or another, on loan, if Fernando stayed. With Alonso in Aston Martin, the seat was free for Oscar and so we released the press release ”.

Szafnauer and the Alpine management will therefore not give up on the idea of ​​having lost Oscar Piastri, but as the team manager of the 14 phone calls received the shortlist of candidates will be three drivers in addition to that of the academy, which has already stated on Twitter clearly he does not want to drive for Alpine in 2023. Three of the four drivers circumscribed by Szafnauer remain. One is certainly Daniel Ricciardo, with McLaren first wanting to ‘fix’ the Australian before announcing Piastri. The second could be Pierre Gasly and the third Mick Schumacher.

In any case, this market soap opera does not seem destined to run out quickly. There struggle for the conquest of the fourth position in the Constructors’ standings between Alpine and McLaren at the resumption of hostilities will be even more bitter in the light of this dispute. Alpine currently has 99 points, four more than McLaren.