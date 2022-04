How did you feel about this matter?

Peruvian president has already survived two impeachment requests and this month faced large demonstrations calling for his departure| Photo: EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A congressman from Peru Livre, the party of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, presented this Thursday (28) in the country’s Congress a project that proposes to bring forward the general elections to 2023, reducing the terms of the current chief of the Executive and the members of the Legislative. , which would run until 2026.

The author of the proposal is Pasión Dávila and the project already has the support of other parliamentarians from Peru Free. According to information from the RPP radio, the justifications for the reduction of mandates are the political crisis in Peru, surveys that point to high rates of disapproval by the Executive and Legislative branches and surveys that indicate that a large part of the population is in favor of early elections.

The legislative proposal would constitute a special transitional provision in the Constitution – this week, Castillo himself sent a proposal for a constitutional reform to the Peruvian Congress, which provides for the convening of a constituent assembly to be voted on in a referendum.

If the Dávila project is approved, the president would have 48 hours to call new general elections, to be held in March 2023.

In late March, Castillo survived his second impeachment request in less than a year (he assumed the presidency in July 2021), the eighth such process that a Peruvian president has faced since 1992, but which failed because the opposition failed to get the number. minimum votes.

This month, the Peruvian president faced a wave of protests against rising fuel prices, demonstrations that also called for his departure.