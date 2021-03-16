The motion of censure presented jointly by PSOE and Ciudadanos against Fernando López Miras deflates as the moment of the vote approaches, scheduled for Thursday, around two in the afternoon. To the already known desertions of three of the six orange regional deputies, who in less than a week have gone from signing the initiative against the president to joining his Governing Council with the intention of reaching the end of the legislature, adds now another very prominent one because it completely unbalances the forces in that same parliamentary group: that of Alberto Castillo.

The president of the Regional Assembly yesterday gave for sure that he will adopt a neutral role in the decisive vote. “I’m thinking about abstention,” Castillo said to those closest to him. The politician opts for that option, which he considers consistent with his institutional function, in view of the division into two of the Assembly and the growing tension in the political and social environment of the Region. Speaking to Europa Press, he added that the resignation of Carlos Cuadrado, the brain of the motion, is another reason why he is evaluating abstention.

Castillo’s vote is not decisive for the triumph of the censure motion given that, in the event that the three deputies expelled from Vox decided to support it, the seventeen votes of the PSOE, the two of Podemos and the two of Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, who remain firm with the national leadership of Cs, add the necessary majority. Specifically, 24 votes. It is one of those that promoters need to carry out the initiative, although the possibility that those expelled from Vox end up supporting the motion is very remote.

In the PP they say they are calm because those expelled from Vox, who want the legislature to move forward, “will not give the government to the socialists” The neutrality of the second authority in the Region would leave Martínez Vidal and Molina in a minority within the parliamentary group Orange



A broken group



However, Castillo’s abstention would have great political significance for the future of the Citizens Parliamentary Group. Most likely, the leadership of that party will order his expulsion and he will lose his post, which makes perfect sense because the presidency is not nominal but is linked to a parliamentary group, in this case to the orange one, due to the distribution of positions. at the Assembly Table derived from the 2019 electoral results and governance agreements. But that would also mean that Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina would remain as the only representatives of Cs in the group, that is, in a minority compared to Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez, Francisco Álvarez and Alberto Castillo for decision-making. There would be a situation similar to that of Vox, where the three expelled deputies maintain control of the group compared to the only parliamentarian who continues in the discipline of Santiago Abascal. It would be so even in the event that Martínez Vidal and Molina decided to go to the Mixed Group, made up of the two representatives of Podemos.

In any case, Castillo, like the rest of the deputies, is waiting expectantly for the debate on the motion of censure to begin tomorrow. PSOE and Ciudadanos insist on reaching the end even though the numbers no longer come out. They do not consider withdrawing it. They feel that there is time for surprise. In addition, they want the defected deputies to be publicly photographed. The orange spokesman, Juan José Molina, stressed that, at this point, there are more important ethical and moral aspects at stake than power: “We are risking what kind of democracy we want.”

Meanwhile, the three expelled from Vox, Juan José Liarte, Mabel Campuzano and Francisco Carrera, began yesterday to play their decisive role in the motion of censure to the López Miras Executive. Liarte pointed out that they have not yet decided what they are going to vote on and that the direction of their vote “will depend on the PP”, which he reminded that he has to fulfill investiture agreements of two years ago and also those that allowed to unblock the 2020 regional budgets.

Pending surveys



The popular ones are calm. Nobody in the López Miras environment is thinking that Liarte, Campuzano and Carrera «hand over the government to the Socialists. Let’s see how they explain it to their voters later. Popular sources indicated that what most worries these three deputies, based on their conversations with them, is that this entire process does not end in a call for early elections as in Madrid, because their political adventure would end. All of this is precisely what the apparatus of Abascal’s party wants: to vote, encouraged by favorable polls that make it the second regional political force. In addition, the problem with those three parliamentarians would be removed with a stroke of the pen.

Diego Conesa and his collaborators trust that asset. In which a confrontation in the most conservative wing of the Assembly can generate a situation beneficial to their interests. To his 17 deputies and the votes of Martínez Vidal and Molina, he will add the two of Podemos. The spokeswoman for this party, María Marín, said she was on the sidelines of any consultation, including the one made by Cs to Vox. He remains firm in supporting any option to remove the PP from power.