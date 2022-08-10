The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, addressed the nation in a speech at almost midnight on Tuesday, August 9, in which he spoke out against the raid on the presidential residence to try to arrest his sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes . The woman, accused of participating in a corruption network that the head of state would presumably direct, is being sought by the authorities. A new scandal shakes his Administration.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, described the raid on the presidential residence as a “media show” and “illegal”, while the authorities search for his sister-in-law, Yennifer Paredes.

The inspection took place after issuing the preliminary detention against the younger sister of the first lady for a period of 15 days. Paredes is being investigated for participating in an alleged corruption network directed from the Executive.

“Today, the Government Palace and the Presidential House have been violated with an illegal raid endorsed by a judge, Coincidentally, when the request for my disqualification for five years is being requested to take away from the Peruvian people their legitimate government,” Castillo assured in a speech to the nation.

In the midst of the investigations of the Peruvian Justice and after overcoming a political trial last March, the head of state assures that he and his family are being the target of political persecution.

“Those who today seek to break the constitutional and democratic order are the same ones who denounced a non-existent electoral fraud to disregard my election (…) actions endorsed by the presidential vacancy, the constitutional accusation, the disqualification, the suspension and the resignation,” he maintained.

The president expressed that since his arrival in the Government, in July 2021, he has tried a dialogue with the opposition, but so far it has been unsuccessful.

He accused the opposition, the press and the Prosecutor’s Office of being behind a “conspiracy to break the democratic order.”

“Putting on a media show, the Prosecutor’s Office raids my home in search of my daughter, believing that with this they are going to break me,” he said in reference to Yenifer Paredes, who was raised by the president and his wife.

After pointing out that the presidential residence was “violated”, the political leader asked the democratic forces and citizens to unite “in defense of the rule of law, the democratic order and the popular will (…) They will be able to have means, they will be able to have money, but they don’t have the people”, he asserted.

The case against Paredes that splashes Pedro Castillo

The arrest warrant against Yenifer Paredes was produced in the framework of the investigation by prosecutor Hans Aguirre, after a report by the local network ‘América Televisión’, which broadcast a video in which the young woman informed members of a community in the district Chota, Cajamarca, northwestern Peru, which had to take a census of them to build a sanitation work. However, Paredes does not hold a government position.

According to the images released, the woman was accompanied by Hugo Espino, legal representative of the company JJM Espino Engineering & Construction SAC, which in September 2021 won a tender with the State for more than 3.8 million soles, the equivalent of around of a million dollars.

#NOW Special prosecution and police teams do not find Yenifer Paredes in the residence of the Government Palace despite the fact that the PNP claimed that she was there. The arrest of Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law is frustrated By @gvillasis / Research unithttps://t.co/ofrzVJ4h43 – Politics Trade (@Politica_ECpe) August 10, 2022



According to the investigation of the accusing entity, Paredes would be part of a corruption network, in which he would serve as an intermediary, and would be directed by the country’s president, Pedro Castillo.

“It is assumed that the alleged criminal organization would be oriented to directing irregular tenders to certain companies, as is the case of the companies of the brothers Hugo Jhony and Anggy Lucano Espino (…) This through Yenifer Noelia Paredes Navarro, sister-in-law of the President of the Republic, who coordinated with himself the participation of front companies to whom the award of the award of the fraudulent public tenders was directed, all with the knowledge and concert of the President of the Republic, as well as the first lady , Lilia Ulcida Paredes Navarro”, indicates the judicial resolution that authorizes the preliminary arrest of the younger sister of the president’s wife, quoted by the newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

Precisely, the president’s speech came hours after a day marked by the arrest of businessman Hugo Espino, his sister Anggie Espino and the mayor of the town of Anguía, in Chota, José Medina Guerrero.

Paredes’ arrest was not possible despite previous information from investigators that he would be in the presidential residence. The Peruvian press describes that he is a “fugitive” from Justice.

Since assuming power in July 2021 after winning by a narrow margin against the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, Castillo, a 52-year-old former rural teacher, has faced constant disputes with the different branches of political power, but also scandals and accusations for allegedly corruption in his inner circle.

Peru has been submerged in constant internal power struggles in recent years and this scandal adds to the accusations that, once again, put the president’s continuity on the tightrope.

With EFE and local media