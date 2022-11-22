The Peruvian Government presented this Monday before the high-level group of the Organization of American Statess (OAS), visiting Lima, the reasons why he considers that democracy “is in grave danger” in the country, said the vice president, Dina Boluarte.

Also read: Bolsonaro has been silent for two weeks and now it is known that he is ill.

After the meeting that held the OAS mission with the president Pedro Castillo and his ministers, Boluarte explained through Twitter that, during the meeting, the Executive transmitted to the mission of the regional organization “the reasons” for which he believes “that democracy in Peru is in serious danger.”

“Let’s bet on dialogue,” added the vice president, before thanking the members of the high-level group sent to the South American country for their presence and highlighting “their important mission of supporting democratic institutions in Peru.”

The OAS mission in Peru began its schedule of meetings in Lima on Monday to assess the political crisis

The Prime Minister also spoke about the meeting, Hannibal Torreswho assured that the Government reiterated to the mission its “total willingness and openness to dialogue for the institutionality and governance of Peru.”

Previously, Castillo explained on his Twitter account that during the meeting with the OAS representatives He explained that “some sectors want to endanger the democracy and stability of the country with lies to hit a management focused on working for progress and equality for all.”

See also The Prosecutor's Office of Peru denounces Castillo before Congress as an alleged leader of a criminal gang The purpose of the visit is to listen to the Peruvian people

After this meeting with the Executive, the high-level group of the regional body met with the president of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary, Elvia Barrios, as well as with the president of Congress, José Williams, who, in a press conference Later, he explained that he denied that there is any intention of Parliament to “carry out a coup d’état.”

“We told them that there are frictions and that these frictions are strong, but they have not led us to a crisis (…). There is no intention of Congress to carry out a coup, in no way, we are respectful of democracy, it is something that we firmly need, “said Williams.

On the other hand, Barrios added that he has asked the president on several occasions to convene the Council of State to evaluate the crisis he is having with the Legislature, but that he has not received a response from the ruler. The head of the Judiciary remarked that her “only desire is simply to strengthen this fragile democracy”, in the face of the “fight” that the Executive and Legislative branches maintain and that they have not been able to reconcile.

Precisely, the OAS mission, headed by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Eladio Loizaga, was summoned by the president Pedro Castillo considering that he is the victim of “a new type of coup d’état”.

The OAS plenary agreed in October to send a mission to Peru to analyze the political crisisafter Castillo asked the body to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

The president made this statement after the National Prosecutor (general), Patricia Benavides, filed a constitutional complaint against him as an alleged leader in Congress. of a criminal organization in the Executivean accusation that the ruler rejects.

(Read: Video would show firefighters shortly before dying in a plane crash in Peru)

Supporters and detractors of Castillo took to the streets of downtown Lima this Monday to support the president or show their disagreement with him, before the OAS visit.

The protest in support of Castillo had hundreds of supporters who traveled from different parts of the country, as well as unions, civil organizations, graduates of the Armed Forces and self-defense committees such as the peasant rounds.

In front of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Palace of Justice, the assistants marched to the shouts of “Castillo, close the Congress” or “Congress (is) rubbish like the dictatorship.”

Secondly, Another march against the president also took place in the center of the capitalwith people who accuse him of being corrupt with the presence of conservative organizations such as Con Mis Hijos No Te Metas.

“They want to meet with the OAS, let them do it, but from here we tell them that biased analysis is not justice,” said José Luis Gil, spokesman for Reacciona Peru, one of the groups organizing the march. He added that the organization “should not use its political ideological bias to evaluate Peru, and if it is going to do so, it must evaluate it based on the evidence that it is the head of a criminal organization according to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office.”

The OAS high-level group was attended by the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Colombia, Laura Gil, and the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Argentina, Pablo Tettamanti.

EFE.

More news