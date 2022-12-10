Former Peruvian president tried to dissolve Congress, which analyzed his impeachment; he was stripped and arrested

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said he did not remember the coup speech in which he announced the dissolution of congress at the time when the Legislature was analyzing a request for its impeachment🇧🇷 According to Castillo’s lawyer, Guillermo Olivera, the Peruvian received “minutes before” a drink that was supposed to be water.

The lawyer’s statement was given to journalists on Friday (9.Dec.2022), after Oliveira visited the former president in prison. THE National Police arrested Castillo on Wednesday (7.Dec) after the Peruvian Congress approved his dismissal.

🇧🇷Everyone saw that he read shakily”, said the lawyer, quoted by AFP 🇧🇷Agence France-Presse🇧🇷 🇧🇷I suppose he was also a little sedated.🇧🇷

Guido Bellido, Castillo’s former chief of staff, was also in prison on Friday (Dec. 9). As he left the venue, he said that the former president “may have been induced” to dissolve Congress.

🇧🇷I asked: ‘why did you do the reading?’ [do decreto que dissolveu o Congresso]🇧🇷 He replied that he didn’t remember”, declared Bellido.

Since Castillo’s arrest, the former chief of staff has raised doubts about the reading of the decree. In your profile on twittersaid there wasevidence” de que Castillo “was forced to read the text. 🇧🇷Whoever wrote the text did so with the aim of providing an argument for the impeachment, because until then it did not have the votes [no Congresso]”, he declared.

He asks that a toxicological test be carried out and that the Public Prosecutor’s Office see the security camera footage from the day Castillo dissolved Congress.

Castillo is currently in pre-trial detention for alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy. The charges against him could carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

the former president was replaced by his deputy🇧🇷 Dina Boluarte🇧🇷 On Friday (Dec 9), she said she was willing to discuss with political and civil organizations in the country to holding of early elections🇧🇷

🇧🇷If society and the situation justify bringing the elections forward, then, in conversation with the democratic and political forces in Congress, we will sit down to talk”, Boluarte told reporters. 🇧🇷I didn’t cause this situation, I’m just fulfilling the constitutional role.🇧🇷