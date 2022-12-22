Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo asked this Wednesday that a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that has arrived in Peru visit him “urgently” in the Lima prison where he is serving 18 months in pretrial detention after being dismissed for trying to shut down Congress and rule by decree.

The former president assured, in a message posted on his Twitter account, that he is “arbitrarily deprived” of his rights and that he decided to publish a statement, signed by his lawyer, Wilfredo Robles Rivera, “before the visit of the IACHR in Peru.”

I express my concern about what happened and I request that such an important meeting of the IACHR commission and my legal defense be carried out urgently

“I express my concern about what happened and I request that such an important meeting of the IACHR commission and my legal defense be carried out urgently,” Castillo said.

In the statement, Robles addresses “the international community and the people of Peru” to point out that this Tuesday the IACHR was requested, through efforts of the National Human Rights Network organization, “a meeting with President Pedro Castillo with the presence of his defense attorney.”

He added that the organization’s executive secretary responded that “within the agenda of the technical team of the IACHR, a visit is scheduled” to the imprisoned ex-governor.

He indicated, however, that at the time of publishing his statement, the IACHR “has not contacted” Castillo’s defense “for the purpose of specifying the details of the meeting” and expressed his fear that this meeting “would not take place due to possible pressure policies”.

(Keep reading: Peru: why hasn’t the early elections managed to calm the protests?).

Compatriots: arbitrarily deprived of my rights and, in light of the IACHR’s visit to Peru, I make this statement public. I express my concern about what happened and I request that such an important meeting of the IACHR commission and my legal defense be carried out urgently pic.twitter.com/vTroSH49ss — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) December 22, 2022

Robles also expressed his concern “before the silence and delay of this body” on a request for precautionary measure that he presented in favor of his sponsor.

The lawyer assured that he published the statement to make “this situation public, to be alert and not to politicize the visit of the IACHR in favor of the interests of the Government” chaired by Dina Boluarte, which he described as “de facto”.

The IACHR visit to Peru

Boluarte replaced Castillo, by constitutional succession, on December 7the same day that the ex-governor was removed by Congress for trying to dissolve the Legislature, govern by decree, intervene in the Judiciary and convene a constituent assembly.

After the arrest of Castillo and his replacement by Boluarte, who was his vice president, protests broke out in various regions of the country, especially in the south, which last week unleashed violent demonstrations that have left 27 dead.

The demonstrators, who have carried out peaceful protests this week, are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections and the calling of a constituent assembly.

(Also read: Peru: President Boluarte appoints new ministers after cutting her mandate).

The Head of State received this Tuesday at the Government Palace, together with the Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, and the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, José Tello, a delegation led by the IACHR Executive Secretary, María Claudia Pulido.

The Peruvian government invited the IACHR to visit the country last Thursdaywhen the state of national emergency came into effect for the Armed Forces to support the Police in controlling “internal order” in response to the protests.

The Presidency of Peru indicated that the invitation to the IACHR sought to “contribute to peace, dialogue, and transparency of the acts of the State in light of the situation in the country.”The IACHR pointed out, for its part, that the objective of the technical visit is to “dialogue about the current institutional crisis and the protests in the country.”

More news

Peru: Congress approves advancing the general elections to April 2024

Peru expels the Mexican ambassador for “interference” by its authorities

Mexico: government confirms that it granted political asylum to the family of Pedro Castillo

EFE