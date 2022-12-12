The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was deposed and arrested on Wednesday (7) last week after attempting a coup d’état. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Elvis González

The now former president of Peru Pedro Castillo has refused to submit to the medical tests requested by the Public Ministry, while he remains detained in a prison in Lima accused of rebellion for having ordered the closure of Congress and the establishment of an emergency government, according to announced this Sunday an official source.

The president of the Institute of Legal Medicine, Francisco Brizuela, told the radio station “RPP Notícias” that Castillo “refused to undergo the psychological and psychiatric examination” and contradicted the versions spread by supporters of the former president that the doctors were ” undercover” to surprise you.

Brizuela explained that the doctors who went to the Police Special Operations Directorate prison to examine Castillo were duly identified and accompanied by a representative of the Public Ministry.

The president of the Peruvian IML also said that on the first day of Castillo’s detention, last Wednesday, “a physical integrity examination was carried out” and the former ruler “refused to be examined by three doctors”, but with the pressure measurement and other examinations “it was found that he was in good health”.

The authority confirmed that Castillo “did not authorize the collection of blood and urine samples”, with which possible psychotropic substances could be identified to identify the different types of substances that he could have ingested in the hours before his arrest.

The assessments ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office respond to the versions of Castillo’s collaborators, lawyers and family members who have stated in the last few hours that the former president could have ingested some substance or that he was not in good health at the time of reading the message in which he ordered the closure. of Congress.

The legislator Guillermo Bermejo visited Castillo in his detention center and published an alleged letter signed by the former ruler stating that a group of “undercover” doctors forced him to take a sample without his consent, but that he refused and attributed the “plan Machiavellian” to various authorities, including the current president, Dina Boluarte.