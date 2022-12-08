Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo ratified this Thursday (8) to the Mexican Ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, the request for asylum from the Mexican government.

The information was released by the Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in a message on Twitter, in which he added that Mexico had started talks with the Peruvian authorities to carry out asylum procedures.

“Ambassador Pablo Monroy informs me from Lima that he was able to meet with Pedro Castillo at the Penitentiary Center. He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer. We proceeded to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities,” wrote Ebrard.

Pedro Castillo announced on Wednesday (7) the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of a government of exception, in an attempt at a coup d’état, which is why he was removed by congressmen for moral incapacity.

Afterwards, Castillo was arrested and transferred to a prison in Lima, where a Supreme Court judge ordered him to stay for seven days on Thursday.

Ebrard attached to his message the letter sent by Castillo’s lawyer to the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in which he asked for asylum for the former Peruvian president “in the face of unfounded persecution by judicial bodies that took on a political character.”

“These bodies have created a climate of extreme defenselessness and purely political persecution of anyone who thinks differently from the oligarchic group that reigns over all the country’s institutions,” he continued. Furthermore, he argued that Castillo is at “grave risk”.

López Obrador revealed this Thursday, in a morning press conference, that Castillo called to ask for asylum at the Mexican Embassy in the Andean country.

“He spoke with the office here to inform me that he was going to the embassy, ​​that he would ask for asylum and for them to open the embassy door, but they had certainly already tapped the phone,” said López Obrador.

The Mexican representative said he instructed Ebrard to speak with the Mexican ambassador in Peru and open the door for Castillo to apply for asylum.

“But shortly afterwards, they took over the embassy with the police and citizens, surrounded the embassy. And he couldn’t even get out, he was immediately detained, ”he reported.

In addition, López Obrador delayed recognizing the new president, Dina Boluarte, after Castillo’s ousting on Wednesday. The Mexican president replied that he “does not know” whether good relations with the new Peruvian government will continue, but ruled out a rupture.

“We do not know [como serão as relações], but let’s wait a few days, I think it’s the most appropriate thing to do, it’s not our purpose to intervene in internal affairs. We are very sorry, yes, that these things happen ”, he opined.