Accused of being a radical leftist, Guido Bellido (left) spent just over two months in the position| Photo: EFE/Stringer

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Wednesday (6) the resignation of his prime minister, Guido Bellido, and that he will swear in a new ministerial cabinet this evening.

“I decided to take some decisions in favor of governability”, Castillo declared in a brief statement, in which he confirmed the rumors of the departure of Bellido, whose stay in office was questioned by the political opposition and by a large part of the Peruvians.

Castillo added that “it is time to place the country above all ideologies and partisan positions” and that “the balance of power is the bridge to the rule of law and democracy.”

Since taking office on July 28, Bellido has been in constant conflict with the opposition, which dominates Congress and considers him a radical leftist politician who generates “instability” in the country. Castillo said he thanked Bellido “for his services” and that the new prime minister and his cabinet will take office at 8:00 pm (local time; 10:00 pm EDT).

Local media reported that the president had offered the post of prime minister to Mirtha Vásquez, a moderate leftist politician who presided over Congress in the previous legislature.

During his message, the Peruvian president assured that, since taking office, he has “worked hard to fulfill all the commitments” made during his electoral campaign and at the beginning of his term. He reaffirmed “Peru’s commitment to private investment, emphasizing the need to operate without corruption, with social responsibility, prioritizing national productive diversification”.

Castillo also said that his country’s executive and legislature should “ensure the tranquility and cohesion of the government” so that the constitutional prerogatives of the trust issue, such as interpellation and censorship of ministers, “are not used to create instability policy”.

He referred, in this way, to Bellido’s threat to raise a question of confidence if Congress tried to censor Labor Minister Iber Maraví, who last week was questioned by the parliamentary plenary after the release of news that, in his youth, he had ties to the Shining Path terrorist group.