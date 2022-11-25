The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, during the television speech in which he announced the remodeling of the Government. / Paolo Aguilar/EFE

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, has sworn in Betssy Chávez this Friday as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Aníbal Torres, who submitted his resignation after the failure of a question of confidence in the Andean Parliament. Chávez, until now Minister of Culture, will therefore serve as the fifth head of Peruvian Government under the mandate of Castillo, who took the reins of the Head of State a little over 16 months ago, in July 2021.

Castillo will have to designate the rest of the ministerial Cabinet in the next few hours in what is already a new change of course in a particularly convulsive national policy, marked in recent months by the incessant motions of censure and voluntary departures of ministers. Even the president himself has behind him the Peruvian Justice and Prosecutor’s Office, the latter an organization that accuses him of leading a criminal organization for alleged corruption.

The latest episode of Peruvian political instability occurred Thursday night when Torres submitted his resignation after Congress refused to modify the law that limits referendum calls in the country.

“After this express refusal of confidence, with the expression of ‘full rejection’, and having accepted the resignation of the ‘premier’, whom I thank for his concern and work for the country, I will renew the Cabinet,” Castillo stressed. in a televised speech. With just over nine months in office, Aníbal Torres has been the longest-serving Prime Minister of the Peruvian Executive since Pedro Castillo was sworn in as president.

Torres agreed to the position with the promise that if his proposal did not go ahead, he would leave office. That’s how it has been, and Castillo now faces the renewal of his entire Cabinet. He has 30 days. In the event that the right-wing-controlled Congress denies a vote of confidence to the new government, Castillo has stated that he will feel free to dissolve the Cortes and call new elections, at a time of great polarization. The president faces six investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged corruption.