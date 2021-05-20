The presidential candidate for the Peru Libre party, Pedro Castillo, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in northern Lima on May 18, 2021. GIAN MASKO / AFP

The rural teacher and leftist candidate Pedro Castillo presented on Tuesday in the periphery of Lima, in front of some 5,000 people, a dozen technicians who will collaborate in his campaign for the second round of elections on June 6. On the list is the former prosecutor who managed to send autocrat Alberto Fujimori to jail, and a former congressman who investigated Odebrecht corruption in Peru. The conservative Keiko Fujimori, meanwhile, added heavy-handed figures to her team, such as the former foreign minister of her father’s regime and politicians who ran for Congress for right-wing parties.

Peru will elect president in the second round between Castillo, who on April 11 obtained 19% of the votes, and Fujimori, who obtained 13%, according to the final count released on Wednesday by the National Elections Jury. The Andean country had 18 candidates for the presidency.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused the candidate Fujimori in March of money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice for the millionaire contributions for her electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016, not declared to the authorities, allegedly delivered by Odebrecht, the main financial group of the Andean country, and other large Peruvian companies. The special team of prosecutors Lava Jato has asked for 30 years in prison for her.

On Saturday, Castillo introduced some of the technicians he recruited, including former congressman Juan Pari, who chaired the first Lava Jato investigative commission. Pari will coordinate the economics technicians. The former supreme prosecutor Avelino Guillén, recognized in 2008 by EL PAÍS as one of the personalities of that year because he accused Fujimori of serious crimes against human rights, is Castillo’s specialist in justice and the fight against corruption.

However, the area with the greatest weight in the Castillo environment is the management of the pandemic, coordinated by the doctor and former left-wing congressman Hernando Cevallos. Epidemiologist Antonio Quispe said Tuesday that some 30 health professionals collaborate in this nucleus.

“No more poor”

On Tuesday afternoon, Castillo presented the rest of his collaborators in a massive event in Puente Piedra, the second poorest district of Metropolitan Lima. The candidate’s campaign has the slogan “No more poor in a rich country” and proposes adjustments in the State and a new Constitution to facilitate access to education and health. “Enough of continuing to traffic and negotiate with people’s health,” he claimed.

Castillo also proposes that the State buy more from micro and small companies to reactivate the economy of those who have lost their jobs. In 2020, poverty grew 10 percentage points in Peru and the economy fell by 11% due to the pandemic and lockdown. Now, almost 10 million people do not meet their basic needs, 30% of the population.

The Peru Libre candidate has been stigmatized by his opponents as the one who will implant communism in Peru; At a rally on Saturday, Keiko Fujimori said that if he became president, small businesses would be expropriated. Therefore, on Tuesday, Castillo responded: “Relax. Welcome to the private company that has just removed the blindfold. Yesterday businessmen called us and told us “I am going to continue investing,” he said.

“We are putting ourselves ahead against the mafia,” said sociologist Anahí Durand, coordinator of the technical team on inclusion and the fight against poverty, after the event in Puente Piedra. The specialist was in charge of the government plan of the moderate leftist Verónika Mendoza, who supports Castillo in the second round. The Peru Libre candidate has also recruited Professor Juan Raúl Cadillo, recognized in 2017 as one of the 50 best teachers in the world in The Global Teacher Prize.

Hours after Castillo’s rally in Lima, Fujimori introduced twelve new collaborators at a venue in the upper-middle-class district of La Molina, with no public or followers. For the “expanded technical team” he has recruited the former foreign minister of his father’s government, the ultra-conservative Francisco Tudela, and candidates for Congress from the right-wing groups Avanza País and Peru Patria Segura, and the far-right Renovación Popular.

In addition, it has summoned the retired military officer Óscar Valdez, former Minister of the Interior of the Ollanta Humala government, who in 2012 ended a social conflict between the Government, a company and communities affected by mining in Cajamarca with police repression, with a balance of five deceased.

Several of the technicians that Fujimori has added this Tuesday, supported in November the interim government of Manuel Merino, leader of the congressional benches who with 105 votes threw the then president Martín Vizcarra from office, through the constitutional figure of vacancy due to moral incapacity .

