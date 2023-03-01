The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office considers that former President Pedro Castillo can be sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for the alleged commission of corruption crimes during his government (2021-2022), for which he requested that 36 months of preventive detention be imposed on him, the newspaper Peru21 revealed this Wednesday.

The newspaper indicated that it agreed to the request presented on Tuesday by Supreme Prosecutor Helder Terán, who “projected” a sentence of more than 31 years in prison for Castillo, who He is currently serving another preventive detention order for 18 months for trying to stage a coup last December.

(Also: Why the future of the Internet is at stake in the US Supreme Court?)

Terán pointed out that the ex-governor is charged with the crimes of criminal organization, aggravated influence peddling and collusionand that the estimated total sentence is the sum of 18 years and 4 months for the first charge, 6 years and 8 months for the second and 6 years and 4 months for the last one, according to the newspaper.

In this investigation, the former Ministers of Transport and Housing, Juan Silva and Geiner Alvarado, respectively, have also been implicated, for whom preventive detention has also been requested.

(Also: What is known about the train accident in Greece that already leaves 36 dead)

In the tax request, which will be evaluated this Friday by Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, Silva is accused, who has been a fugitive from Justice since last yearof criminal organization and simple collusion, while Alvarado is indicated as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of criminal organization.

Anti-government demonstration in Lima, Peru.

More than two months deprived of liberty

Castillo has been in prison since December 7, when he was arrested for attempting to carry out a self-coup and after the Justice issued a decision on December 16 first pretrial detention against himwhile they investigate him for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

The new prosecutor’s request for preventive imprisonment has been made for allegedly leading a criminal organization during his government dedicated to obtaining money in exchange for fraudulent public works tenders.

(Read: The harsh winter without rain that is drying Europe / Mauricio Vargas)

Dina Boluarte, who served as Peru’s vice president during Castillo’s tenure, is now the country’s president. Since then several protests have broken out against her government.

This investigation by the Public Ministry became official after Congress approved on February 17 the final report of a constitutional complaint against the former presidenta necessary step to remove the immunity he had due to his status as former head of state.

The complaint filed by the National Prosecutor’s Office that was approved by the Legislature recommended accusing Castillo for the alleged commission of a crime against public tranquility, in the form of criminal organization aggravated by his alleged status as leader.

(Keep informed: Finland’s Parliament approves by a large majority the country’s entry into NATO)

Also for the crime against public administration, in the modality of aggravated influence peddlingas well as an alleged accomplice of the crime against the public administration in the form of collusion.

The file responds to alleged irregularities found in the works of the Tarata II Bridge, in the northern department of San Martín, and in other alleged cases of corruption related to the public company Petroperú and the Ministry of Housing.

EFE