Three days after being arrested for ordering the closure of Congress and trying to establish an emergency government, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo broke his silence. He did so through a letter published on Saturday night – early Saturday morning in Spain – by Congressman Guillermo Bermejo after visiting him in the prison of the Police Special Operations Directorate. In the letter, far from showing regret for his attempted coup d’état, the deposed president said he was the victim of a “Machiavellian plan” led by the Prosecutor’s Office, by the legislature and the current head of state, Dina Boluarte.

“Yesterday afternoon – on Friday – a group of camouflaged doctors and a faceless prosecutor forced me to take a sample without my consent, likewise today, they returned with the same thing for having denied me, for safety and my integrity. », denounced Castillo in the letter. The accusation was denied by the president of the Institute of Legal Medicine, Francisco Brizuela, who explained that the doctors went to the prison identified and accompanied by a representative of the Public Ministry but the former president “refused to pass the psychological and psychiatric expertise.” He also did not authorize “that a blood and urine sample be taken,” with which psychotropic substances could be searched.

The tests to detect possible drugs have been ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office after Castillo’s entourage stated that in the hours prior to the speech in which he ordered the dissolution of Congress, the former president did not appear to be in good health and that he could even have ingested some substance. .

mobilizations



While the Peruvian Congress was preparing to hold an extraordinary plenary session this Sunday night to inform the Chamber of the proceedings presented by the Prosecutor’s Office against Castillo and two former ministers, the followers of the leftist leader kept their pulse on the streets. Thousands of people mobilized through the streets of Cajamarca, Arequipa, Tacna, Huancayo, Cusco, Puno and Andahuaylas, according to images broadcast by local television stations. In this last town, the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (Corpac) announced this Sunday the closure of the airport due to the disorders and fire in part of its facilities by demonstrators protesting against Boluarte and demanding an electoral advance.

Supporters of the deposed president also threatened to paralyze the Las Bambas and Antapacca copper mines, while unions and social organizations in Arequipa, the second most populous city in the country, have announced that the protests will continue. On Saturday night, twenty people were injured, four of them police officers, only in Andahuaylas, while in Lima journalists and cameramen reported attacks. At the same time, the teaching staff and the Federation of Workers of Cuzco have announced that they will join a 24-hour national strike called for this Thursday.