The Ministers of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernández Carriedo, and of the Environment and Housing and Territorial Planning, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, have signed with the Villamuriel de Cerrato City Council a protocol for the development of more than 1.5 million square meters of land destined for industrial and logistical activities with an investment of 29 million euros.

The development of this new business park aims strengthen the industrial fabric of the Community with the development of the ‘La Gijona’ Industrial Estate, located to the east of the municipality, at the intersection of the A67 and A62 highways and facing the railway line.

The Board intends to address the development of this industrial area through the figure of a Regional Territorial Plan (PRAT), executing the management and urbanization of the current sector to guarantee its capacity to host industrial and logistical activities, meeting the demand detected in the Palencia area.

The Protocol signed today aims to determine the basic collaboration scheme between the Board and the City Council to facilitate the approval of the necessary determinations on the current urban planning, as well as the management and urbanization actions in their development. that allow the necessary works to be undertaken in the shortest possible time for the development of the industrial area. This new industrial development pole will be equipped with infrastructure adapted to the needs of a modern, efficient and decarbonized industry.

The ‘La Gijona’ Industrial Estate, in its urbanization phase, will allow the creation of 1,142,385.02 m² of net plots for industrial use, distributed in different sizes; 147,672.12 m² for public open spaces; 54,017, 28 m² for public facilities; 35,057, 89 m² for urban services, including the construction of a new urban and industrial treatment plant, and 94,142.30 m² of public roads.

This project, whose planned investment amounts to 29 million euros, will be executed by the Public Society of Infrastructure and Environment of Castilla y León (SOMACYL), which will assume the urbanization costs, freeing the Villamuriel de Cerrato City Council from any economic commitment. in this aspect.

The town council will collaborate in the processing of urban planning instruments and will transfer the land it owns in the future industrial estate. For its part, the Regional Government of Castilla y León will be in charge of preparing and processing the Regional Territorial Plan (PRAT) and the necessary instruments to execute the project. In addition, a Working Group made up of two representatives from the Board and two from the City Council will be formed to coordinate and promote the execution of what was agreed.

The start of the processing of the Regional Territorial Scope Plan (PRAT) is scheduled for tomorrow, January 14, 2025, with its publication in the BOCYL. The approval of the PRAT is expected for July 2025 and the start of urbanization works, for the first quarter of 2026.