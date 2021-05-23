The presence of teams from Castile and Leon Among the 42 LaLiga teams it will be higher next season. Burgos’ promotion to the Second Division means that four clubs will be among those chosen, all of them in the second category, after Real Valladolid confirmed their relegation yesterday Saturday.

Among the 22 militants in the current SmartBank League Ponferradina and Mirandés will continue, who have two days left to play, although with no options to reach First Playoff positions and, in any case, more than saved. Therefore, There will be eight derbies, taking into account Pucela and Burgos, which each of them will face.

Real Valladolid knows what it is like to face Bercianos and Mirandesistas recently in an official match, given that they faced each other in the Second Division in their last stay in the Second Division, before ascending in 2018, not so with Burgos, with whom they faced for the last time in the League in 1976, before the re-founding of the black and white club in 1994.

For its part, the team that has led Julián Calero to the Second Division, which returns to the silver category after its last stay in season 2001-02, has always faced Ponfe in the now-defunct Second Division B, being his last meeting in 2019. The province derbymeanwhile, it was last produced in 2018.

His promotion, after beating Bilbao Athletic by the minimum, celebrated by the thousands of fans displaced to Extremadura, to Francisco de la Hera, contrasted with the discretion with which the Pucela suffered the decline, without an audience and claiming the first ‘victims’ in the form of dismissals this Sunday: Sergio González and Miguel Ángel Gómez, already a former coach and former sports director.