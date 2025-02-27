The president of the PP of Castilla y León and the spokeswoman of the PP in the Senate, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and Alicia García, preside over the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Senate



02/27/2025



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, announced this Thursday that the community will resort to the Constitutional Court if the Congress of Deputies approves the condonation of the debt to understand that “attempts against the constitution and equality of all Spaniards.”

During the meeting in Valladolid of the Board of Directors of the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Senate, Mañueco has advanced that “we will give the political battle and also before the Courts” for considering that Sánchez’s pact with the separatists is “immoral, unfair and unfair.” “It encourages the culture that it is better to be a manirrot and that we must not pay the debts,” said the Castilian and Leonese president, for whom “it is unfair because it is not equal to all Spaniards and unfair because it is negotiated as a cover with a single political force and backs of autonomies.”

For Mañueco, with the condom “it is a lie to save the communities money” because “What is going to pay is separatist waste”. “It is a trile trick to content its partners and not to solve financial problems” and, in addition, it becomes “a stumbling that harms those who have been responsible and done the duties” by not borrowing in excess, as is the case of Castilla y León. He also recalled that it has been Junqueras who “has negotiated that they take away the debt he generated when he was part of the Government of the Generalitat.”

Faced with this, he has defended that the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council what had to be discussed is A new regional financing model because “the current one is outdated and insufficient.”