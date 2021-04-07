Castilla y León has decided to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca in a precautionary manner and “in application of the precautionary principle that must govern the management of alarms and risks in any medicine,” according to the statement from the regional government.

The autonomous community intends to keep the inoculation of the British formula “paused” until the new opinion of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is known. This body, which began to meet on Tuesday, plans to release a new report today at 4:00 p.m. after learning about new episodes of thrombi in inoculated people, especially in the United Kingdom, which have caused several European countries to return to stop vaccinations once more or lower the age of people to inoculate.

The Castilian-Leon Executive affirms that it will decide whether or not to resume the punctures with the questioned formula of the University of Oxford after hearing the EMA and after knowing “the decisions that, in relation to this issue, may be adopted soon by executive bodies of the European Union and the National Health System “.

The decision of the Government of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca comes just hours after on Tuesday, Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the EMA, recognized for the first time that the regulator already has evidence that there is a « link »between thrombi and the administration of British prophylaxis.

The official finding that there is some kind of relationship between the inoculation of the preparation by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company comes after the EMA has investigated at least 44 cases of strange thrombi (14 of them resulting in death) after nine million inoculations in the Union. European.

To these cases in the EU must be added those of the United Kingdom. London, reluctant from the beginning to make public data that could harm one of its main pharmaceutical companies, has been forced to admit in recent days that 7 people recently vaccinated with AstraZeneca have died and another 23 have suffered strokes of different types, although the majority (22 patients) suffered from venous cerebral thrombi, the episode most closely related to the inoculation of prophylaxis.

The episodes of thrombosis that concern the EMA so much are two very specific: in the venous sinuses of the brain and with clots spread throughout the body, both accompanied by a low level of platelets. A team of hematologists led by specialist Andreas Greinacher, from the University of Greifswald, has called these reactions Vaccine-Induced Immune Prothrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (VIPIT). It is very similar to a rare side effect of heparin, Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Although the United Kingdom apparently maintains its confidence in its star vaccine and continues its massive inoculation campaign with the Oxford University formula, the truth is that on Tuesday, after the thrombi registered in Great Britain were made public, AstraZeneca announced that it was pausing the clinical trial of its vaccine in children while the UK drug regulatory agency thoroughly investigated such strokes. The study now suspended began last February and the questioned prophylaxis was being inoculated to minors between 6 and 17 years old, without, at least for the moment, no cases of thrombi have been reported among these children and adolescents.

On March 18, after several days in which a good part of the European countries paralyzed the inoculation of this formula after some thirty cases of thrombi in the EU, the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in Pharmacovigilance of the EMA settled that He did not have conclusive evidence that related embolisms with punctures, although it is true that he recognized then that he could not totally rule out that these plugs have some kind of connection with the inoculation of the formula from the laboratories of the University of Oxford.

Then, and in the absence of those tests that «linked» the thrombi with the vaccine that the EMA now seems to have, the regulator urged the ten European countries that have suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca, including Spain, to They will resume as soon as possible because the “benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.”