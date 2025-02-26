Castilla y León is the Autonomous Community with the larger average size of the agricultural area used by exploitation (SAU), with 74.95 hectares, 18.9 percent more than in 2020, when it reached 63.02 hectares, as reflected in the data of the survey on the structure of 2023 agricultural farms of the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This assumes that Castilla y León has noted the third largest increase in this period, after Galicia (41.3 percent) and Community of Madrid (20.7 percent) and only descended in the Canary Islands, with a collapse of 23.3 percent.

As for cattle, Castilla y León concentrated the largest number of cattle with 1.41 million heads while Extremadura led the sheep with 3.5 million heads with Castilla y León in second place with a total of 2,539,377. Andalusia leads the Caprino sector with 910,000 heads (139,603 in Castilla y León).

For its part, Catalonia had the largest number of pigs, with 7.8 million heads -Castilla and León occupies the third place with 4.2 million -and poultry with 46.9 million -Castilla and León reached 24,732,037 in total -while Castilla y León presented the highest figures of rabbits (292,000).

The number of agricultural farms in Spain was reduced by 12.4 percent Between 2020 and 2023, until it is located at 784,141 compared to the 895,055 farms in 2020 and the estimated agricultural area (SAU) was 23.5 million hectares, which represents a decrease of 1.6 percent, although the average surface per farm grew by 13.2 percent, up to 30,46 hectares.

The survey shows that the only increase between the SAU destined for outdoor crops corresponded to the fruit trees, with a 2 percent rise, while the orchards and other woody registered the greatest declines, of 42.6 percent and 12 percent, respectively. For its part, The culture surface in greenhouse fell by 14.8 percent, up to 55,300 hectares.

For territories, Castilla y León, Aragon and Extremadura were the communities with the highest average sizes of agricultural surface used by exploitation in 2023, with 74.95, 61.81 and 51.53 hectares, respectively, while the Canary Islands (3.69 hectares), Valencian Community (6.83 hectares) and Galicia (14,52 hectares) presented the minimum sizes.

Regarding livestock, farms with cattle in 2023 were 144,939, which represents a 10.5 percent drop compared to those existing in 2020, being those that had birds of corral the only ones that increased in that period (+0.3 percent).

As for the number of head of cattle, The biggest descents occurred in the goats, with a collapse of 12.1%, and sheep, with a 11.4%drop. For its part, the only species that increased from 2020 to 2023 were the birds of corral, with a growth of 9.5%.