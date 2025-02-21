The advances of the renewables in installed power and in electricity generation in 2024 consolidated Castilla y León as the “leading community in green energy of Spain” with 1,316 more megawatts in 2024.

This is reflected in the quarterly report of the Renewable Energy Observatory of Forum Sella, prepared by Opino 360 with Data from Electric, which Eco Europa Press is made.

In 2024, the renewable generation of Castilla y León reached a record of 25,141 Gigavatios Hora, with a growth of 7.6 percent. The impulse was due to both hydraulics (32.5 percent) and photovoltaic solar (32.1 percent). Both sources They paid the decrease in wind generation (-7.8 percent)although Castilla y León returned to lead the production of this type (3,285 gigawatts, 20.7 percent of the country’s total) ahead of Aragon, Galicia and Castilla-La Mancha. For its part, the non-renewable generation decreased 0.7 percent due to the drop in cogeneration (-0.7 percent), despite its great results of the fourth quarter (34.6 percent more).

Together, the total electrical production of the region increased by 7 percent, amplifying the “green predominance”. Castilla y León It is the community with the greatest weight than renewables in its electricity generation (92.8 percent)well above the national average (56.8 percent), and the one that contributes the most green production to the country as a whole (16.9 percent). Castilla y León incorporated 1,316 new megawatts of renewable power to the National Electric Red for 2024, up to a total of 14,513 megawatts, which represents 96.2 percent of the generating capacity installed in the community. Of these, 774 megawatts correspond to photovoltaic solar energy and 542 to wind. The latter are almost half of the new power of this type installed in the country in the last year.

In absolute figures, Castilla y León It is the community with the largest renewable generation park, Ahead of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. Now, in relation to the surface, this region is like the eighth in renewable power intensity: it has 0.15 megawatts per quaddo kilometer, compared to 0.17 of the national average.

“Castilla y León has once again been one of the communities that has contributed the most More than half of the electricity generated in Spain has had renewable origin For the second consecutive year. But advances, both in generation and, above all, in green power deployment, are still very unequal, “says the director of Opina 360, Juan Francisco Caro.