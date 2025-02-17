Exports from Castilla y León increased by 16.5 percent by 2024 compared to the same 2023 (0.2 percent in Spain) and reached 20,010.3 million euros, 5.2 percent of the total National, while imports grew by 8.3 percent (0.1 percent in the national level) to 16,057.7 million euros, 3.8 percent.

According to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Company collected by Europa Press,

The commercial balance of Castilla y León threw A surplus of 3,952.6 million euros (2,339.9 million in the accumulated of 2023) Although there are three provinces with deficit: Salamanca (-353.4 million), Valladolid (-250.5 million) and Ávila (-39,2).

For its part, Palencia returns to lead the surplus with 2,387.2 million euros, followed by Burgos (867.4 million), León (523.1 million), Soria (379.7 million), Segovia (282.7 million ) and Zamora (155.5 million).

Castilla y León has noted The greatest increase in communities exports -In the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta, 49.5 and 30.8 percent have grown- and the increase between January and December is due to the automobile sector, which rebounded 34.5 percent to 7,869.5 million , followed by non -chemical semi -finfactures (11.8 percent to 3,492.9 million) and food, drinks and tobacco, with 3.3 percent more to 3,311.7 million.

For their part, imports experienced the main increase in the semi -communication non -chemical sector (10.5 percent to 1,632.9 million), followed by automotive (2.4 percent to 4,173.9 million) and food, drinks and drinks and Tobacco, with 2.2 percent more to 1,850.0 million.

These data leave a positive balance in the three sectors: automotive (3,695.6 million), non -chemical semi -communication (1,860.0 million) and food, drinks and tobacco (1,461.7 million).

By provinces, exports increased by six in the accumulated of the year and They fell into three: Ávila (-8.2 percent to 157.5 million), León (-4.8 percent to 1,634.5 million) and Zamora (-2.4 percent to 342.8 million).

On the other hand, the greatest increase in exports in 2024 occurred in Soria, with a rebound of 48.1 million Up to 837.3 million, followed by Palencia, with 27.8 percent more to 3,258.7 million, and Valladolid, with 24.0 percent more to 7,839.5 million. Then Segovia is located, with 11.1 percent with 821.2 million; Burgos, with 9.1 percent and 3,976.3 million, and Salamanca, with 2.8 percent, up to 1,142.5 million.

December

On the other hand and according to the same data from the Ministry of Economy, exports from Castilla y León rose 3.7 percent in December, one more point than in Spain (2.7 percent) up to 1,501.5 million, 5 , 0 percent of the total. It is in this case of Second minor increase in the country which scored falls in eight territories.

Castilla y León scored 350.3 million euros of surplus with deficits only in Salamanca (-22.6 million) and in Ávila (-2.1 million) and the largest surplus is repeated in Palencia, with 132.3 million , followed by Valladolid (112.6 million), Burgos (62.9 million), León (22.9 million), Soria (21.0 million), Segovia (19.0 million) and Zamora (4.3 percent ).

The increase in exports in December was due to Team goods sector, which rebounded 36.4 percent to 226.8 million euros, while they fell into the automobile sector, with -1.7 percent to 611.5 million, and in food, drinks and tobacco, – – – – 2.6 percent and 251.5 million euros.

By provinces, December exports fell into three: Palencia (-24.5 percent, up to 196.1 million), Ávila (-11.2 percent to 13.1 million) and León (-10.4 percent up to 120.3 million). For its part, the greatest increase in Soria, with 76.8 percent more (61.4 million), followed by Zamora (19.6 percent), Salamanca (11.7 percent), Valladolid (11 , 6 percent), Segovia (9.7 percent) and Burgos (7.3 percent).