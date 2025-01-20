Exports from Castilla y León increased by 17.7 percent in the first eleven months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 (0.0 percent in Spain) and reached 18,508.7 million euros and imports grew 8.3 percent (-0.3 percent in the rest of the country) to 14,906.4 million euros, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Company and collected by Europa Press.

In this way, the trade balance of Castilla y León showed a surplus of 3,602.3 million euros, compared to a cumulative of 1,958.3 compared to 2023, with deficits in Valladolid (-363.0 million), Salamanca (-330.8 million) and in Ávila (-37.0 million) and surpluses in the rest of the provinces led by Palencia (2,255 million).

Castilla y León has once again recorded the best evolution of exports between January and November, driven by the automotive industry, which has risen 38.7 percent in the accumulated of the year up to a total of 7,258.0 million euros.

For its part, sales of the non-chemical semi-manufactured sector grew by 12.0 percent to 3,271.3 million and those of food, beverages and tobacco rose 3.8 percent to 3,060.2 million.

In the case of imports, The greatest increase occurred in the non-chemical semi-manufactured sector, which grew by 9.0 percent to 1,509.3 million, followed by automotive (3.7 percent to 3,934.6 million) and food, beverages and tobacco, which grew by 1.2 percent to 1,685 .8 million.

These data leave a positive balance in the three sectors: automotive (3,323.4 million), non-chemical semi-manufactures (1,762.0 million) and food, beverages and tobacco (1,374.5 million).

On the other hand and according to the same report, exports from Castilla y León rose 9.1 percent in November when it recorded the second best performance in the country and was above the average, which fell 6.4 percent.