Castilla y León currently has more than 60 green hydrogen generation projects in different processing phases, which could mean investments close to 6,600 million euros and generate around 3,200 jobs.

Of the 60 existing projects, 17 have exceeded the public information phase and others seven already have the favorable environmental impact declaration (day): four in Valladolid, two in León and one in Burgos, whose investments together amount to almost 930 million euros.

This has been announced this afternoon in the day ‘Green Hydrogen in Castilla y León’, which has been held at the headquarters of the College of Industrial Engineers of Valladolid, after the signing of the collaboration agreement signed by the schools of industrial engineers of León and Valladolid with the Castilian and Leonesa del Hydrogen Association (H2CyL), as Expression of support for this industrial development route and to establish communication channels, implement common actions and improve the dissemination of the activities carried out by the three entities.

In this context, the president of the Industrial Engineers of Valladolid, José García Neira, said that “Green hydrogen has come to stay, Like a Key energy vector in the decarbonization process. Castilla y León has a strategic position on the map of green hydrogen in Spain, so cooperation between all agents involved throughout the value chain is fundamental and thus contribute to accelerate its implementation. At this point, technological development is an essential aspect, and there the engineers have a lot to say, “he said.

Two valleys of green hydrogen in León

The representative of the Dean of the College of Industrial Engineers of León, Agustín Nogal, explained that the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge will provide almost 260 million euros of the European Funds Next Generation to two initiatives in the province of León, for the valleys of the hydrogen located in composilla Green (Cubillos del Sil) and the robla Green (La Robla and Villadangos), whose total investment will be 1.344 million of euros.

For his part, the president of H2CyL, Rafael Barbero, He has insisted that for “hydrogen serves for the development of Castilla y León, actions such as these – the signing of the agreement and the celebration of this day – in which we bring the latest news of the sector to the different groups, such as industrial engineers” are necessary.

“Besides, The industrial engineers is a fundamental groupwhich has a lot to say in the development of the sector, since it must provide it with human force. We are at a time when we have intensify the collaboration so that the sector exceeds the barriers of any development sector, “Barbero insisted. Fruit of collaborations like these, he added, it has been achieved that the European Commission will finance the Valle del Hydrogen Valley of Castilla y León, which seeks to lay the foundations for a strong ecosystem in the region.

Castilla y León, at the head

The community already has a plant built in the Environmental Business Park, in Garray (Soria), of a power of 2.5 MW of electrolysis, owned by Redexil and Somacyl. This plant has a production capacity of 300 tons per year of green hydrogen, which is among the facing facilities throughout Spain. The plant will avoid the emission of approximately 89 tons of co? annual to the atmosphere.

In addition, the European Commission recognized last September, within the Horizon program the ‘Cylh2Valley’, a valley of hydrogen that covers the Burgos-Valladolid corridor, where there are planned investments exceeding 380 million.

And the future trunk network of hydrogen proposed by Enagás will cross Castilla y León from North to South by the Vía de la Plata, will connect with Portugal by Zamora and will cross the community From this to west, joining the main poles of industrial consumption (Valladolid, Palencia, Burgos). In this context, H2CyL estimates that the hydrogen sector and its derivatives will generate more 3,200 jobs of high qualification in the community.

Investments close to 6,600 million

To meet the established objectives, Castilla y León aspires to have A production quota close to 25% of the national total, equivalent to the current weight it has with renewable energies. And this will imply making investments close to 6,600 million euros in the planned hydroots in Castilla y León, The development of new renewables associated with hydrogen projectsthe ammonia and methanol industries, and the adaptation of the industry for the consumption of this new energy vector.

In the day they have participated as speakers Ignacio Puertas, Green Hydrogen Manager & Renewable Energy Business Developer of Elawan Energy; and Pablo Garcia-Salmon, Head of Green Hydrogen and Derivations of Ric Energy, which have explained the projects they are working on in Castilla y León.

Pablo Garcia-Salmon said that Ric Energy has opted for Castilla y León, “highlighting its great potential for the production of renewable hydrogen and derivatives, with its composting project Green as a reference in the production of SAF (sustainable fuel of aviation).”

On the other hand, Ignacio Puertas stressed in his speech that in Elawan Energy they bet “strongly for green hydrogen as a key pillar in the energy transition. With the Tordesillas H2 project “He said,” we not only reinforce our commitment to decarbonization, but also take another step in the development of leading solutions for a more sustainable future. “And he said that the presentation of this project to the European auction of the European Bank of Hydrogen is” a strategic step to consolidate its viability and maximize its impact on the hydrogen value chain in Spain and in Europe. “