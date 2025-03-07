The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development has expanded from 200,000 euros to one million euros the maximum limit that food industries can request in each application for both investment and for circulating in the loans of the financial instrument within the framework of the Strategic Plan of the PAC 2023-2027. It also extends to young people already installed in the agricultural activity the credits for the purchase of land, previously limited to those that were incorporated.

In total and as required by the Minister of the Branch, María González Corral, the food industries will be able to go to the financial instrument up to twice With a limit of two million euros in 24 months with the objective of “giving liquidity” to any agricultural or agri -food industry.

Another novelties of the financial instrument renewed this Friday between the Ministry and twelve credit entities is that young people can opt through the line of modernization to the possibility of receiving A hundred percent support for land purchase No need to be associated with an incorporation file to the Agrarian company.

The financial instrument provides that young people can access a loan With a limit of 400,000 euros, The same maximum established for the line of creation of companies by young people and for modernization of farms for natural person, which rises to a million euros for legal persons. For its part, the maximum amount for circulating capital will be 200,000 euros.

As explained by the counselor, the loans guaranteed by the financial instrument will have “flexible amortization deadlines” of 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15 and 20 years, periods of lack that range between one and four years and the Preferred interest rate will be Euribor plus 1 percent“already criteria of the entity, may include an opening commission, which in no case will exceed 1 percent of the amount granted.”

María González Corral has made special emphasis on loans can be allocated to both undertake investments to finance circulating capital “or both at the same time”. To face the public guarantee of loans, the Board will allocate 26 million euros, co-financed by the central government and FEADER, in the 2023-2027 program. The credits will have public guarantee to 80% of their amount.

According to its calculations, this amount will directly formalize 162 million euros, “an amount that, with the reuse of the guarantees once the loans will be canceled, will grow to exceed 200 million euros mobilized,” has predicted the counselor who recalled that this initiative in which Castilla y León was a pioneer It allowed to formalize 1,225 loans for more than 200 million, 93 percent of everything granted in Spain.

In a month

Once the list of the collaborating entities in El Bocyl -cajamar, CaixaBank, Unicaja, Caja Viva, Abanca, BBVA, Caja Rural de Salamanca, Caja Rural de Soria, Caja Rural de Zamora, Banco Sabadell, Eurocaja Rural, Ibercaja– The interested parties can submit their requests directly in the financial entities, “which will allow to expedite the process and Reduce credit time a month “.

For this, it is necessary to obtain the recognition of the right to guaranteed loan of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development, “as long as the credit assessment issued by the State Anonymous Corporation of Agricultural Caution (SAECA) is favorable.”

“With the financial instrument we offer all public support for the strategic investments that the sector wishes to face, we benefit its professionals by facilitating access to credit and promoting the development and modernization of the rural areas of Castilla y León,” said the counselor.

González Corral has insisted that this initiative is specifically designed to address the particularities of the sector “and offers the possibility of financing both circulating capital and investment and, in the case of projects destined for the modernization of farms or the creation of companies of young farmers, Compatibilize the loan with lost thorough subsidies “. To this has added that the call is open so “it can be requested at any time.”