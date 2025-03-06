The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development, María González Corral, has defended today in Brussels that the future PAC 2028-2034, whose debate begins now, must prioritize the professional farmer, investments in hydraulic infrastructure and favor generational relief.

González Corral has done this defense against the Commissioner of Agriculture, Christophe Hansen, during his speech at the high -level meeting of the Coalition of European Agricultural Regions, ‘Agiregions’, a group formed by 19 of the most important regions in agri -food production which defends a well -financed PAC that recognizes the role of territories in the policies of the European Union.

“From Castilla y León we consider that the European regions must have a central role in the design, governance and management of the future PAC, Our active participation is the best guarantee of success “González Corral has remarked, who has also advocated “for a first pillar financed with a strong specific fund, as necessary as the funds for rural development of the second pillar.”

For the counselor, the document ‘Vision for Agriculture and Food’, recently presented by the Commissioner as a starting point for the negotiation of the PAC Post 2027, contains relevant aspects such as Administrative simplificationthe reinforcement of the guarantees of fair prices for the producers, the reciprocity in the demands for imported food or the digitalization of the agricultural sector, “so necessary to guarantee generational relief.”

However, González Corral has also claimed a Direct support to the professional farmer? “Is it to be the center of the new PAC”? and an impulse to hydraulic water regulation policies “that allow having water resources when they are needed and, at the same time, mitigate the problems generated by extreme events.”

The counselor explained that Castilla y León, with 94,225 km2, is the most extensive autonomous community in Spain and the third in Europe, with a population of 2.3 million inhabitants. “The agri -food sector is for Castilla y León one of its main socio -economic motors. Community agrarian policy constitutes for us a cornerstone before the demographic challenge, to which many regions of Europe face, “said the counselor in defense of the measures that favor the incorporation of young people.

Agrarian Sector Forum

The Agiregions coalition is presented as a forum of European regions in defense of fair and sustainable agriculture. “We need the voice of the regions of Europe to hear strong and clear, and that the necessary legislative proposals are articulated to guarantee our full participation in the design and governance of the new PAC, “said the counselor, who has been accompanied in Brussels by the Deputy Minister of Community Agricultural Policy and Rural Development, Jorge Llorente, and the general secretary of the Ministry, Ana Álvarez Quiñones.

The Agiregions coalition meeting has had the participation of the Commissioner of Agriculture, with whom the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development has held a new meeting after the one held on February 20 at the Ministry of Agriculture, in Madrid. Subsequently, the MEPs of the European Parliament Agriculture have joined the work day.

The Agiregions forum is currently formed by Castilla y León, Andalucía and Extremadura (Spain); Bavaria, Turingia and Baden-Würtborg (Germany); Brittany, Normandy, Auvernia-Rodano-Alpes, Nueva Aquitaine and countries of the Loira (France); Emilia-Romaña, Lombardia, Alto Adige-Bolzano and Toscana (Italy); Wielkopolska and Pomorskie (Poland); Azores (Portugal), and Sibiu (Romania).