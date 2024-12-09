The Junta de Castilla y León has notified the granting of aid for the application of precision agriculture and 4.0 technologies in the agricultural sector of the Community to a total of 261 beneficiaries for a global amount that is close to 26 million euros.

As explained by the Board through a statement, this line, which was initially called in September 2023 for an amount of just over 3 million euros and is financed with the European Funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR ), has seen its game increased on two occasions.

The first, in May of this year, which reached 19.7 million euros thanks to the incorporation of funds that were distributed proportionally among all the autonomous communities, granting Castilla y León 23 percent of the total (16 .7 million euros). On the other hand, the second, at the end of last November, which, by incorporating another six million, has allowed, on the one hand, multiply your final budget almost ninefold and, on the other, increase the number of beneficiaries.

Likewise, the recipients of these aids, who will receive a maximum amount of 40 percent of eligible costs with a maximum limit of 300,000 euros, they are owners of agricultural or livestock farms, service companies or consortia.

Eligible equipment

Among the teams that can benefit from these subsidies are fertilizer companies; machinery for tillage and land preparation; forage forwarders, combines and other harvesting equipment; balers; forage harvesters; equipment for the application of phytosanitary products, tractors or seeders that include 4.0 technologies; as well as components for adaptation of equipment in use, among which are self-guided; weighing and dosing system; fleet management programs nutrient sensors or signal receivers.

The digitalization of the agricultural sector is a strategic priority for the Government of Castilla y Leónwhich seeks to promote the competitiveness, sustainability and modernization of agricultural and livestock farms. With this investment in 4.0 technologies and precision agriculture, along with other innovative initiatives such as the CyL Digital Agro centers or the Digital Agrarian Extension program, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development reaffirms its commitment to the development of a more efficient sector and adapted to the challenges of the future, taking advantage of the potential of innovation and technology to optimize resources, reduce the environmental impact and improve the profitability of the Community’s farms.