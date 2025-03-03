The waiting lists in health are used as an indicative of the quality of care of the different autonomous communities, a territory with a greater number of surgical waiting evidence evidence lack of resources and poor management. For governments it is key to have … Shorter waiting lists, since this demonstrates the quality of health services in the territory. Twice a year, in June and December, regional governments must submit their data to the Ministry of Health for the creation of the SISLE reports, the waiting lists information system in the National Health System, representative of waiting times for surgical operations.

In Castilla-La Mancha, One of the autonomous communities with the highest percentage of patients waiting for operation, for more than 6 months, These data decrease in the months in which data for the creation of reports must be sent to the Ministry of Health. At the end of 2024, according to the data provided by the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (SESCAM), the number of patients waiting for operation for more than six months was reduced from 13,921 in November to 6,654 in December. A 47% reduction in the month in which the data referred to the Ministry of Health. A month later, in January 2025, the figures were regularized ‘again to 13,000.

From the Popular Party of Castilla-La Mancha they denounce that it is «They fatte the columns They indicate less expect to lower patients waiting for more than 6 months ». In this way, they affirm, the values ​​increase in others (wait from 0 to 30 days, from 31 to 60 …) but do not decrease in general statistics.



The “Disappearances” of the waiting lists People on the waiting list For more than six months Fountain: Health service Castilla La Mancha (Sescam) / ABC The “disappearances” of the waiting lists People on waiting list for more than six months In June and December, Castilla La Mancha You must send lista data Waiting for your 14 hospitals Fountain: Health Service of Castilla La Mancha (SESCAM) / ABC

Specifically, in the Toledo Hospitalthe largest in the Autonomous Community, the number of patients waiting for more than 180 days for operations in November 4,273 to 1964 in December was reduced. Just a month later, these figures were ‘normalized’ in 3672 patients waiting for operation. During these months, the number of patients waiting for operation remained between 9,500 and 10,000.

This is not something new. In the same hospital, in 2022, there was also a great reduction: from 1,344 patients waiting for operation for more than 6 months to only 26. in the Mancha Centro hospital complexthe reduction during these months was 196 to zero. “It is a performance simply so as not to appear in the SISLE report as the worst of Spain,” criticize the popular ones.

In 2022, after leading the ranking of patients waiting for surgical operation for more than 6 months with 28.3%, it was reduced in just one year to 13.4%. “They modify it, they adulterate the data, they are removed from more than 180 days, they pass them to the immediately previous column, which has the information system of the Board, accumulate in the previous columns and then take it back to another place again,” they explain from the PP. «Page matters more numbers than patients», Say sources from the Castellanomanchega opposition party.

Since Emiliano García Page reached the presidency of the community in June 2015, the surgical waiting list has increased by 12.9%, with a total of 4,235 patients. Castilla-La Mancha hospitals ask for help, admit to being overwhelmed. The long wait to get an appointment with head doctors causes the population to go to the emergency of hospitals in search of being treated. In the hospital of Albacete the collapse in the emergency department is critical. In January more than 500 patients were treated In a single day, causing the halls to become improvised waiting rooms and that the rooms, designed to serve two patients, were occupied by three people separated by curtains. This collapse caused the suspension of surgeries due to lack of space. Other examples are located at the Hospital de Almansa, which suffered the closure of the pain unit and its UCI, and in the emergency of the Toledo Hospital, which were at the limit during the month of January.

It is not the first time

In 2023, the Association of Sanitary Computer Professionals of Castilla-La Mancha (APRISCAM) denounced the tool used by the Ministry to reduce data on appointments with specialists. The Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (SESCAM) has a computer program called Montesino To make the waiting lists from which the subsequent reports are created. This program is fed with the data of the Bambino platform, used by doctors to arrange the appointments of the patients who are on the waiting list.

With the growth of cases, Sescam decided to create a new mailbox that collects appointments with specialists that are taking more than 90 days. These appointments were not given, but were stored in the mailbox until the closest appointments were released. The health workers could not arrange appointments, since the agenda was complete, having to wait to be able to arrange them. This platform, independent of Montesino so that this data is not counted, causes the statistics do not continue to increaseaccording to the complaints referred.

The Sescam workers already warned of the mistakes involved in having an independent mailbox for these appointments, such as referring to the elderly to consultations with pediatricians. To solve this, the organization responsible for health in Castilla-La Mancha hired external personnel to solve these problems. From Apriscam they transferred to ABC that “this special mailbox” It is still used in “some specialties, but not all” and “do not know” if the quotation allocation errors continue to be produced. In addition, they declared that, at present, “they do not know if the data lists include the data of the special mailboxes or are not incorporated.”