On February 9, the Government of Castilla-La Mancha imposed the immobilization of livestock in Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Toledo, all the provinces of the region with the exception of Guadalajara due to an outbreak of sheep and goat pox registered in the region of The Mancha. At that time, only the transfer of animals to the slaughterhouse was allowed, a measure intended to control the situation.

The measure affected nearly 6,000 livestock farms in the region and 3.5 million sheep and lambs, which were immobilized, although from the first moment the institutions wanted to send a message of calm, since there was no danger of contagion as it was not treated. of a zoonotic disease, that is, one that did not pass from an animal to humans.

Little by little, and as the cases subsided, the measures were gradually lifted, in such a way that since last August there was a certain freedom of movement of livestock throughout the region. The last case was detected on May 17 at a farm in Casas de Fernando Alonso, in the province of Cuenca.

Now, more than seven months later, the Community Board has lifted the remaining restrictions on those livestock movements that were activated as a result of the appearance of this outbreak, as stated in the Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development of Castilla-La Mancha, Julián Martínez Lizán, explained that “with this publication, they consider the disease eradicated,” which had not appeared in Spain since 1968.

The counselor wanted to thank the livestock sector, but also the veterinarians and staff of the Department of Animal Health of the ministry, “for the great effort they have made to comply with regulations that, they know, have been strict, but that have made it possible for “have managed to put an end to this disease that has affected several livestock farms in various areas of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.”

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha wanted to highlight the “effort” made to alleviate the situation caused by sheep and goat pox, to which it has allocated a total of 11.5 million euros, of which 4.75 They have gone to cover the costs of animal sacrifice; 1.1 million for the companies in charge of slaughter and 600,000 euros more for veterinary control of the affected farms.

This Wednesday, Spain regains the status of a country free of sheep and goat pox, once the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has lifted the additional restriction zone to control the outbreak, after no outbreak has been detected since May of this year. The first case was detected on September 19, 2022.

The ministry recalls that, since the first case was detected, a total of 30 outbreaks of sheep and goat pox have been confirmed on various farms in the autonomous communities of Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha. And they add that “the compensation for the mandatory slaughter of animals on affected farms and the costs of surveillance and control of the disease have amounted to eight million euros.”