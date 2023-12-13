The president of Castilla-La Mancha, the socialist Emiliano García-Page, has announced that during the next four years no new licenses will be granted in the region for the opening of gaming rooms. At an event in Cuenca he explained that before the end of the year the Executive will approve regulations that will prevent the installation of new establishments of this nature in the autonomous community. In practice, this is an extension of the suspension of new gambling house licenses that has been in force since 2019, an initiative that was pioneering in Spain at the time. The Government of Castilla-La Mancha imposed the moratorium when it understood that there was “social concern” over the proliferation of this type of establishments.

This concern led to a new Law of the Game in the region that was approved in 2021 and came into force a year later. This rule restricts the opening hours of game rooms, in addition to prohibiting them from being closer than 300 meters from an educational center. One of the objectives of the regulation is to protect sensitive groups, such as young people. As García-Page defended this Wednesday, during the years in which they began to “put a stop to the gambling market in the region, a 14.5% reduction in establishments dedicated to these operations has been achieved.”

In addition to the extension of the moratorium, which Page has announced for his next Government Council, there is now a limitation on new slot machines. From now on, authorizations will be limited to 100 per year for the installation of new machines of this type in the region. The socialist leader has ventured that in the next four years, with the extinction of current licenses, the number of slot machines in locations in Castilla-La Mancha will be reduced by 800.

With this new decree, he says, the aim is to contribute to reducing the negative effects produced by addictions such as compulsive “commercial” gambling and in this way protect the most vulnerable populations. Young people between 18 and 25 years old—according to the recent Gambling Prevalence Study 2022-2023, from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs—are those most at risk of suffering from gambling disorders. The player profile in Spain is increasingly younger (22% of players are under 25 years old) and the way to enter the game is, for the most part, in person, the analysis details.

