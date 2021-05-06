Tax incentives, business support, improvement of educational and health services in municipalities at risk of depopulation. They are the measures of a first legal attack from Castilla-La Mancha to fight against the exodus from its rural territory. To reverse it, the Executive of the socialist Emiliano García-Page presents this Thursday a bill of Measures against Depopulation that the regional government considers “widely agreed” and that, with 54 approved amendments out of a total of 102 presented, will debate this Thursday the Regional courts.

Castilla-La Mancha is no exception on the depopulation map in Spain. It is suffered by other rural areas, which in the Castilian-Manchego region make up the vast majority of its territory although they represent a minority of its population: 91.9% of all municipalities host only 30% of the two million inhabitants of the region, as can be seen in a report from the regional government. The new law brings together 118 measures deployed in 75 articles and outlines the lines to promote measures such as tax incentives, business support, improvement of educational and health services in municipalities at risk of depopulation. Among other initiatives, the aspiration is to maintain a public school center in the localities where at least four students of nursery and primary education reside. Primary care centers are also strengthened to ensure local basic health services in each rural area. And tax advantages are foreseen such as a deduction of up to 25% of the regional income tax quota and 10% for the acquisition or rehabilitation of the home. To stimulate the economy, 40% more aid would be provided to the self-employed and companies that establish themselves in rural areas, the development of the Return of Internal Talent program is promoted to facilitate the return of Castilian-Manchegos to sparsely populated rural areas and It is intended to guarantee access to fiber optics and 5G in all locations in the region.

The regional vice president, José Luis Martínez Guijarro, explains that it is a “pioneering and transversal law because it affects practically all of the powers of the autonomous community”. The next step, once this new law is approved, consists of the construction of the Strategy against Depopulation which is being drafted and which has had the participation of 2,078 citizens.

Criticisms of the collectives of the “emptied Spain”

The new law, however, has aroused criticism from the group of the Empty Spain Platform La Otra Guadalajara, which has been demanding measures against depopulation for 16 years. This “is a very lax law full of very good wills,” says a spokesman for the group. “Legislation is not enough.” The observations they make to the law are placed on specific issues, such as the definition made of a depopulated territory: municipalities with a density of less than 12.5 inhabitants per square kilometer are classified as “sparsely populated areas”; those with a density greater than eight are labeled as “intense depopulation”; and those who have less than this, as of “extreme depopulation”. The spokesperson for La Otra Guadalajara says: “In Molina de Aragón our density is less than two inhabitants per square kilometer. We advocate for a stricter classification of these areas ”.

In this group, they also point out that Guadalajara has not been recognized in the European Commission’s review of the Guidelines on regional aid as a sparsely populated province, while they have included Teruel (Aragón), Soria (Castilla y León) and Cuenca (Castilla- La Mancha). The special status of these provinces now allows them to benefit from a reduction of up to 20% in Social Security contributions. “In Guadalajara is the Henares corridor, where there is a high population index, but the rest of the province is depopulated,” criticizes La Otra Guadalajara. Regional Vice President Martínez Guijarro insists that his intention is for “an important part of that province” to enter this aid plan due to its low population density.

The entry of Teruel, Soria and Cuenca into the European guidelines was a vindication of the three regional presidents who rule over these provinces. The socialists Emiliano García-Page, from Castilla-La Mancha, and Javier Lambán, from Aragon, together with the popular Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, from Castilla y León, have already met twice to discuss common challenges in the face of depopulation. The third of these meetings will be held next week in Albarracín (Teruel).