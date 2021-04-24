All the good feelings that the Castile At the close of the first phase of Group 5A of Second B they have disappeared. The subsidiary led by Raúl has not won any of the following four games now that he is playing dog-face for the promotion and of them he has lost in three. This time it was on the visit to Almendralejo that the castillistas came out frog, a match that the white club tried to postpone due to an outbreak of three cases of coronavirus in the castillista environment. Finally it was played and they returned to Madrid with a 2-0 against the hands of a very solid Extremadura.

Of course, with controversy. In minute 48 and still 1-0, the Canarian referee González Francés did not indicate a clear penalty by the hand of Kike Márquez that could have reopened the duel for Raúl’s pupils …

The subsidiary missed the mettle and command of Blanco and the clairvoyance of Arribas, summoned with the first team, and Raúl had to use two Youth (Peter and Retu) from the start against an Extremadura armed with a lot of talent for the category and with the support, no less, of 4,000 fans in the stands. Gutiérrez was the most outstanding in the first section but the azulgrana team released a whiplash with Kike Marquéz in minute 24 that turned the contest into a different movie.

The white boys have never been comfortable since then and that unspoken penalty ended up off centering them. The most, Toni Fuidias. The Castilla goalkeeper measured an exit terribly wrong and left Rubén Mesa with the sentencing goal on a tray. There was only a hint of recovery but Casto denied that option to feed the faith to Hugo Vallejo.

A stick for Castilla, which loses the third place, the last one that gives the pass to the promotion playoff, and now it does not depend on itself, as it had been. Raúl has to recover a group that is going through a bad time and he needs to do it now.