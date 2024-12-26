An academic look
Faced with the village harassment that Spanish endures in four autonomous communities, and about which hundreds of bloody examples can be exhibited, Lope de Vega’s language has become the second in the world
In the 80s, a cover was published in this newspaper denouncing for the first time the harassment of Spanish in the Catalan provinces. Jordi Pujol called me to assure me that what was published was not true and that they did not exist…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Castilian #persecuted #regions #Spain
Leave a Reply