This Sunday the Mexican team He played the match for third place against his counterpart from Panama. In a controversial game with few emotions, the score was favorable for the Tricolor due to the slight difference with a goal from Jesús Gallardo.
A detail that drew attention was the low entry into the Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to the defeat suffered in the semifinal against the United States by a score of 3-0, the fans were upset and ‘punished’ the team at the box office.
Various columnists and journalists began to urge the fans not to show up at the property and they succeeded. Despite this, it was decided to lower the cost of the ticket for an acceptable entry, however, it was of very little use.
For his part, after the game, one of the footballers who was most surprised by the little support that Tricolor received was the Cruz Azul footballer Uriel Antunawho did not expect such a response in the stands.
“The truth is that I was very surprised because Mexico had always filled most of the stadiums”he mentioned after the commitment.
For now, Mexico is already preparing for its next game, when next Sunday, June 25, it will face its counterpart from Honduras, in the first game of the Gold Cup 2023.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca at 6:00 p.m., in Mexico City time.
#Castigo #Tri #fans #leave #Mexican #National #Team #duel #Panama
Leave a Reply