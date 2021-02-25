The South African two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya filed an application with the European Court of Human Rights against the regulations of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) that prevent her from competing in her specialties due to suffering from hyperandrogenism.

In a press release sent by her lawyers, the firm Norton Rose Fulbright, which represents the athlete, announced that the legal battle of Semenya has taken a new step after alleging “violations” of the European Convention on Human Rights by World Athletics and the rest of the institutions that have reviewed his case so far.

“I hope the European court ends these long-standing human rights violations by World Athletics against female athletes.“Semenya stated, according to the statement.

“All we ask is that we be allowed to run free, once and for all, like the strong and fearless women that we are and we have always been, “he added.

The South African is the two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016), a test in which she was also a three-time world champion (2009, 2011 and 2017). Photo Franck FIFE / AFP

That of the European Court of Human Rights will be the third try de Semenya to knock down, by legal means, the controversial regulations with which the International Athletics Federation limits testosterone level in the tests in which she is a specialist.

These rules oblige female athletes to maintain testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter for a continuous period of at least six months to compete in events of between 400 meters and one mile (about 1,600 meters).

Otherwise, athletes “with dysfunctions in their sexual development,” as World Athletics describes them, they had to be treated medically, change races or compete as men.

In the more than two years since the announcement of the regulations, the South African broker has already lost a process to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) and a subsequent appeal to the Swiss ordinary justice (country where the TAS is based).

Semenya alleges that the regulation is discriminatory, that it violates the ethics of medicine – by forcing healthy people to take medication – and that it violates human rights.

This fight is not just about me, it’s about taking a stand and fighting for dignity, equality and the human rights of women in sport. All we ask is to be able to run free as the strong and fearless women we are !! Thank you to all of those who have stood behind me✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/0PdBiujH8b – Caster Semenya (@ caster800m) February 25, 2021

The South African athlete’s lawyers had already anticipated her intention to take the case before the European Court of Human Rights last November. Finally, they did and Semenya showed enthusiasm on their social networks.

“This fight isn’t just about me, it’s about taking a stand and fight for the dignity, equality and human rights of women in sport. All we ask is to be able to run free like the strong and brave women that we are !! Thanks to everyone who supported me, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

With information from EFE