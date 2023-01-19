Giuseppe Cimarosa’s grandmother, sitting Wednesday morning in the kitchen at home, was the person who helped the Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro to be born. That is, his matron. Giuseppe’s mother is, in turn, the cousin of the capo. In fact, her wedding photo album runs through the bookshelf at her house with her nuptial portraits, in which a then young capo appears, thin, with sunglasses and a cigarette in his hand. Giuseppe’s father, who today looks like a volcano about to explode, died a long time ago. But his mother was the first and only repentant of the Messina Denaro clan and dealt the biggest blow to the organization of the Castelvetrano boss. A source of pride for his son, but also a sentence for a family that renounced its blood ties to the mafia in a town that for years got used to silence and to avoid saying that name. “I hope that the neighbors celebrate it today, because they have a chance to rescue his dignity, his identity. And that happens once in a lifetime ”, throws Giuseppe, 40, in the living room of his house.

Castelvetrano (30,893 inhabitants), a town in the province of Trapani (Sicily) whose City Hall has been intervened for years for mafia crimes, is ground zero of the Messina Denaro mafia empire, on the run for 30 years. The last great boss of Cosa Nostra, 60 years old, arrested last Monday in a clinic in Palermo where he was being treated for cancer, built a legend inherited from his father here. Don Ciccio, the patriarch of the mafia family, was a capo who lived and died on the run from justice. The police could only find him when he had already passed away. His son Matteo, who was always afraid of ending up the same, dressed him in a suit and left him spotless for the police to pick him up. A form of respect and the only way the family could hold a funeral. Every November 30, anniversary of the death of Don Ciccio, Il Giornale di Sicilia punctually publishes an obituary that always ends with the signature: “I tuoi cari [tus seres queridos]”. No one doubts who ordered it. Within 10 months it can be verified for the first time.

Giuseppe Cimarosa, son of the only repentant of the Messina Denaro clan and second nephew of the capo. Paolo Manzo

Castelvetrano and the entire area of ​​the Trapani province, including the adjoining town where the boss was hiding before he was arrested on Monday (Campobello di Mazara), continued to be governed in the shadows by the boss. Her sister Patrizia was in charge of terrorizing and extorting neighbors and businessmen for years. Also to the Cimarosa, who endured the type. In the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, the mayor has called a demonstration this Wednesday morning to say that the people renounce the mafia and the stigma it has carried over the last few years. “We will have the freedom to express ourselves, to set up companies and trade without fear”, launches Enzo Alfano (5 Star Movement) before a square full of children with posters and banners in favor of the victims and legendary figures in the anti-mafia fight such as judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. But not all residents think so.

The omerta prevailed in this town until last week. The tomb of Lorenzo Cimarosa, a small businessman from Castelvetrano who broke the wall of silence around the most wanted man in Italy, woke up destroyed three years ago. No one made an effort to find the culprits. Was not necessary to. From his modest tombstone, with family inscriptions that recall his courage and bravery in the last year of his life, one can see the luxurious vault of the Messina Denaro family. And some neighbors continue to see them as benefactors: “It was a mistake to arrest him… his family has done a lot for this town,” defends one of them. Giuseppe Cimarosa, who suffered the social and economic consequences of his father’s confession (the house has been seized to serve the conviction of his father), fears that things will not change completely in that sense. “omerta? Sure, that’s the real problem. The omerta has created Matteo Messina Denaro. He is in people’s heads like a disease. And with that I am pessimistic. I can’t understand what the solution could be. He thought that his arrest would free the scared people, but it is not happening ”.

Residents of Castelvetrano, the birthplace of Messina Denaro, stroll through the center of the municipality. Paolo Manzo

The Castelvetrano area forms a business melting pot for the kingpin. Giuseppe Grigoli, considered the king of supermarkets in Sicily, was arrested in 2013 for his links to him. They confiscated 12 companies and 700 million euros that led to the mafia boss. But the gangster’s interests also include real estate in northern Italy, wind power across the island of Sicily and gambling on-line. The diabolical corporate network, an industrial capital centrifuge, never allowed him to be located. That is why the testimony of Cimarosa was so important, whose family later decided to renounce the witness protection program and be exposed to threats and isolation from the omerta from town. And that is why everyone is now wondering if the detainee will collaborate with justice.

Giuseppe’s grandmother, who saw Messina Denaro grow up and knows the way her family is, says her grandson, believes that will not happen. “I would like you to speak. If you have even the slightest human consciousness, you have nothing to lose. He would give himself dignity. But from what my mother and aunt say, who have known him well, I doubt it very much. But it would be very useful to tear down invisible castles and end the omerta”. The kingpin is now the Rosetta Stone of Italian organized crime. If he decided to collaborate, he could decipher one of the most intricate criminal hieroglyphs in the world.

