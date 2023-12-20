Castelnuovo Scrivia – Accident on the A7 Milan-Genoa, between the Castelnuovo Scrivia (Alessandria) toll booth and the interconnection for the A21 Turin-Piacenza, in the direction of the Ligurian capital. As reported by the provincial fire brigade operations room, two workers, working on a construction site, were injured after being hit by a vehicle which stopped about fifty meters later.

The workers were transported to hospital in serious conditions. Also on site were patrols from the West Milan Traffic Police. Traffic disruptions with queues lasting several kilometers are inevitable.